Trade Facilitation: Customs’ Operations Head For Full Automation

As part of measures to boost the country’s status with regard to international trade facilitation, the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Mr. Wale Adeniyi, has promised that the Service’s operations at the ports will be fully automated next year.

Adeniyi, while commending Nigerian exporters for their patience and resilience amid challenges, said the government was already aware of the hurdles and working to effect the necessary changes.

He spoke during the Ministerial Export Consultation event organised by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole.

Some of the exporters had complained of delays from manual inspections and interagencies’ interference in the course of export.

While urging the exporters to drive Nigeria’s economic growth, he commended them for their contributions to the country’s economy and called for increased momentum in export growth.

He noted that the Nigerian economy was moving in the right direction, with a slight increase in GDP from 3.9 per cent to 4.2 per cent. He attributed the growth to the efforts of exporters and pledged the support of the NCS in addressing challenges facing the export sector.

On her part, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment promised that the regulatory and bureaucratic challenges bedeviling exporters would be systemically addressed.

The minister, Oduwole, commended the top 100 exporters who had contributed to the growth of the economy. Oduwole emphasised the importance of exports in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and enhancing foreign exchange earnings and called for collaboration amongst the agencies and exporters to make the economy work.

“Please encourage the Nigerian economy. The reforms may have been tough, but we’re already turning the corner. So let’s all continue together we can make this economy work,” she appealed.

She urged exporters to take advantage of Nigeria’s economic potential and pledged the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for export growth.

“We’re determined to make sure that the regulatory and bureaucratic challenges, which are well known to us coming from a public background, are systemically addressed.

“I’m here to support all the agencies under the my ministry and the Nigerian exporters,” she stressed. She declared that the ministry’s support was not only for Nigerian exporters of goods and commodities.

“We’re also supporting Nigerian exporters of services, which is one of the lowest hanging fruits, for allowing Nigerian youth to earn foreign exchange while living in Nigeria by exporting their services.

“They’re talented in areas of digital trade. Nigeria is going to be a leading, dominating force in that regard. There’s a lot of work ahead, no doubt, but the President is committed to this. We’re also going to establish and reinvigorate our Commodities Exchange.

There’s a lot that we have geared up for Nigeria. “Suffice to say that it will take everybody’s commitment. You’ve seen that the GDP is moving in the right direction. Please encourage the Nigerian economy.

The reforms may have been tough, but we’re already turning the corner. So let’s all continue together we can make this economy work.

“So for collaboration amongst the agencies, you heard several both the exporters allude to the fact that I’ve been working on the private reforms for nearly a decade now.

The challenges, the silos, the miscommunication, the overlapping, different agencies competing amongst each other, overlapping duties that make things cost more for the private sector. “It’s nothing new to me, which is why I didn’t come here alone, which is why I didn’t have this consultation just in my office.

A number of these exporters are well known to the public. We’ve had a national action plan that has worked on agro-exports in particular in 2021. She promised the exporters and agencies that all their valid points raised would be addressed.

“So Mr. President has given me the matching orders and together with colleagues, we’re going to deliver this for the Nigerian economy.

Earlier in his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Abba Rimi, said stakeholders’ consultation engagement was tailored towards strengthening Nigeria’s export sector.

