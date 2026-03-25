Trade Facilitation: Customs Intensifying Technology-Driven Inspection

As the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) shifts towards technology-driven inspections, its Comptroller General has said that physical examination of cargo will be phased out completely by December 2026, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Global Customs authorities are increasingly focusing on data-driven strategies to manage the $33 trillion in annual trade, aiming to improve efficiency, security, and compliance.

By leveraging advanced analytics, electronic systems, and standardised data models, customs agencies are transforming from traditional gatekeepers into facilitators of secure trade flows.

Development

‘Drawing from this trend, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has said that physical examination of cargoes will be completely phased out by December 2026 as part of efforts to revolutionise cargo clearance operations.

For instance, the comptroller general explained that the service was shifting towards technologydriven inspections, relying more on scanning machines and data analytics to improve efficiency at the nation’s ports.

Reconciling export data from one country with import data from another to detect potential fraud or non-compliance, Adeniyi explained that the service, in 2026, would be focusing on scanning machines and data analytics. This move, according to him, will significantly reduce congestion at ports, speed up clearance processes, and boost security.

Analytics center

At the recent commissioning of the service’s Bashir Adewale Adeniyi Analytical Arena and inspection of a newly installed drivethrough scanner at Lagos Port, the comptroller general said that it was a major step in the modernisation of customs operations.

The facility houses an analytics centre, Customs Intelligence Unit, Clinic, and strategic offices, aiming to enhance intelligence-driven customs operations.

According to him, the centre will play a crucial role in analysing data and identifying high-risk shipments, enabling targeted interventions.

Focus

He stressed that the initiative would significantly reduce congestion at ports, accelerate cargo clearance, and strengthen security, noting that the centre would also enhance risk management, improve decision-making processes, and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders, while the drivethrough scanner will streamline cargo inspections, improve accuracy, and boost security checks.

He emphasised that data analytics was key to reducing manual checks, citing Apapa data showing 21,373 consignments via Red channel (physical) versus 3,236 scanned (Orange), noting that the goal is to expand scanning across major ports, including Tin Can Island, Port Harcourt, Onne, and Calabar, to achieve a significant reduction in physical examinations.

Furthermore, Adeniyi emphasised that data had become critical for international trade and global cooperation, noting that the new centre will drive operational efficiency and ensure greater compli

Through this reform, we continue to build systems that support lawful trade, protect national interests, and serve the economy with professionalism and integrity

ance, noting that the scanner, which had the capacity to process up to 200 containers per hour, was expected to reduce cargo dwell time and improve the detection of prohibited items.

Trade

According to him, the initiative is also in line with the Customs– PACT programme aimed at combating smuggling while facilitating legitimate trade, saying that improved compliance by traders would minimise intrusive checks on legitimate cargo, allowing the Service to focus inspection efforts on high-risk.

Also, the Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, praised the CGC’s vision, crediting Customs-PACT partnership for the facility. He explained: “The project marks a new era in intelligencedriven customs ops and officer welfare.”

He expressed appreciation to stakeholders and partners, noting that their collaboration had been instrumental in turning the vision into reality. Oshoba added that the facility was designed to support the Service’s strategic objectives, including improving trade facilitation, enhancing security, and increasing revenue collection.

Compliance

Regardless of the project, the service urged traders to declare cargo honestly and join the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme for trusted status. According to Adeniyi, higher compliance would minimise intrusive checks on legitimate trade, targeting only high-risk shipments. This approach will enhance enforcement accuracy without disrupting compliant flows.

OSS

Meanwhile, NCS has also unveiled a Digital One-Stop-Shop (OSS) platform designed to streamline cargo clearance, reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, and transform the country’s trade landscape.

Also, Adeniyi described the platform as a structural reform with far-reaching implications for commerce, governance, and Nigeria’s position in global trade.

At its core, the OSS is a technological solution to a perennial problem: fragmented port operations. By consolidating multiple checkpoints, documentation requirements, and risk interventions into a single digital interface, the NCS aims to reduce average cargo clearance times dramatically.

Issues

Currently, shipments at Nigerian ports can linger for weeks due to overlapping inspections, manual paperwork, and misaligned procedures.

The OSS promises to cut this to as little as 48 hours, a dramatic leap toward efficiency. He explained: “This platform is a deliberate shift from fragmented interventions to coordinated governance, from discretion to data, and from isolated actions to collective responsibility.

“Through this reform, we continue to build systems that support lawful trade, protect national interests, and serve the economy with professionalism and integrity. By adopting global best practices, the OSS demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to modernising its ports and border operations.”

Internationally, the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement estimates that effective border reforms can reduce trade costs in developing economies by over 14 per cent. By applying these principles, it was learnt that NCS would be placing Nigerian trade on a more competitive footing.

The Deputy Comptroller General, Caroline Niagwan, who oversees Tariff and Trade, emphasised that the OSS consolidates all risk interventions under a single digital umbrella.

She explained: “This system replaces multiple physical checkpoints and repeated documentation requests with one coordinated, transparent, and traceable process. “We have listened to your experiences. The multiple checkpoints, the redundant interventions, and the unnecessary delays all informed the design of the OSS. Your involvement is crucial to its success.”

Last line

Customs must ensure that legitimate trade flows smoothly while high-risk consignments are accurately flagged in order to reduce delay, storage fees and demurrage.