Trade Facilitation: Customs Achieving Compliance With Extant Rules

As Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) shifts the deadline for migration under the Fast Track System (FTS) from December 31, 2025 to January 31, 2026, only companies duly certified under the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme would continue to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the scheme, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has, over the years, acknowledged that the physical presence of Customs administrators at the gateway to a country means that compliance would be conducted before a decision is made to release a consignment of goods into the country.

Against this background, the Nigeria Customs Service recently said that it would implement the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and strengthen its post clearance audit administration in Nigeria. This follows the enactment of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023 and several stakeholder engagements.

Background

The AEO programme is a scheme used by Customs administrations to encourage Economic Operators (EOs) to achieve a high level of compliance with the extant Customs rules as well as increase the adoption of safety and security standards in exchange for benefits that tend to improve the supply chain efficiency and smoother clearance of goods in the port.

Pursuant to NCSA 2023, Part XII, Section 108 -112, Customs explained that AEO would cover all players in the supply chain through a phased approach, starting with importers, exporters, SMEs and logistics operators, noting that the scope shall be expanded gradually.

Furthermore, it identified importer, exporter, customs broker, forwarder, freight forwarder, transport provider, and any other entity that plays a role in the supply chain duly accredited by the Nigeria Customs Service, based on WCO Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade, the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), the WCO Supply Chain Management Guidelines and the various national best practices to promote trade facilitation and to provide a seamless movement of goods across borders through secure international trade supply chains with the use of risk management and modern technology.

To make the system work, the service in August this year, announced December 31, 2025 as the deadline for the migration from the current Fast Track Scheme (FTS) to the globally recognised Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

The National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, noted that the move was in furtherance of its commitment to align Nigeria’s trade facilitation procedures with international best practices.

Specificslly, Maiwada explained that the strategic move wss grounded in the World Customs Organisation’s SAFE Framework of Standards and backed by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

Nevertheless, last week, the service said that it had extended the deadline for the migration of all beneficiaries under the FTS from December 31, 2025 to January 31, 2026.

Reasons

However, Maiwada said the shift was in furtherance of the commitment to deepening trade facilitation, securing supply chain and strengthening compliance in line with global standards.

Consequently, he stated that all existing fast track beneficiaries, who are yet to complete their migration had been advised to initiate and conclude their AEO applications through the official platform.

The extended timeline, according to him, provides operators with ample opportunity to meet programme requirements and secure AEO certification without disruption to their business operations.

Moreover, he explained that only companies duly certified under the AEO Programme would continue to access the facilitation privileges previously available under the Fast Track Scheme.

Maiwada stressed: “It is pertinent to note that the AEO Programme is a globally recognised compliance-based initiative that grants trusted operators enhanced benefits such as expedited cargo release, reduced documentation, lower inspection levels, pre-arrival processing, and greater predictability in crossborder trade. “The extension reinforces the service’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and inclusive transi

tion process for all stakeholders. This decision to fully migrate from the fast-track scheme to AEO is consistent with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and is supported by Sections 108 to 111 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.”

New engagement

Regardless of these, the service said it would convene another comprehensive stakeholder engagement to provide practical guidance on the migration process, demonstrate application procedures, and address compliance-related concerns.

According to Maiwada, participants will have the opportunity to interact with AEO implementation teams and obtain detailed information on programme requirements, benefits, and operational modalities.

In addition, he said that NCS had advised all fast-track beneficiaries to take advantage of the extension period, participate actively in the engagement forum, and complete their transition to the AEO Programme.

He said: “This proactive involvement not only ensures compliance with applicable regulations but also enhances the supply chain’s effectiveness and sustainability, fostering a collaborative environment that benefits all parties.

“The service remains committed to driving trade efficiency, enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness, protecting national revenue, and promoting a predictable, transparent, and secure cargo clearance ecosystem that supports legitimate business.”

Last line

With more AEO-certified companies, Nigeria’s trade volume is expected to grow from next year. Therefore, the Federal Government should empower NCS with more scanners to facilitate trade in the port.