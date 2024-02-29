Trade: CPPE Seeks Readjustment of Customs Exchange Rate

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has revealed that uncertainty surrounding the controversial Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Customs Exchange Rate is threatening the NCS’ revenue target for the country this year. Indeed, CPPE warned that the high exchange rate for import duty assessment wss fueling inflation, increasing production and operating costs for manufacturers and other businesses, worsening the cost of living crisis and putting thousands of maritime sector jobs at risk. The Centre added that there was also the added risk of cargo diversion to neighboring countries and heightened smuggling, which could jeopardise the realisation of customs revenue target.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Lagos.

The CPPE CEO said: “The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) welcomes the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to approve the use of the exchange rate reflected on the import documentation [Form M] at the onset of import transaction. “This was a laudable response to the grievances of investors in the economy. This would reduce the current un- certainty around imports and related transactions in the economy. “However, the CBN intervention did not address the bigger and the more troubling issue of the current prohibitive cost of cargo clearance at the ports which had risen by over 40 per cent in the last two months.

“The high exchange rate for import duty assessment is fueling the already high inflation, increasing production and operating costs for manufacturers and other businesses, worsening the cost-of-living crisis and putting thousands of maritime sector jobs at risk. “There is also the added risk of cargo diversion to neighbor- ing countries and heightened smuggling which could jeopardize the realization of customs revenue target.” Speaking further, Yusuf stated: “In the light of this, the CPPE strongly appeals to the CBN to peg the customs duty exchange rate at N1000/$ for the rest of the year in line with Federal Government’s commitment to ease the current hardships on the citizens and the burden on businesses.

“The current customs duty exchange rate of N1488.9/$ is still too high in the context of the current galloping inflation and difficulties facing businesses and the citizens. “Instances of abandoned cargo is on the increase as a consequence of escalating trade cost.