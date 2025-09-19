TracTrac: Scaling Up Tractor Services, Others For Food Security

As Nigeria faces perennial food insecurity amidst various factors posing risks to the country’s agric sector, especially in the area of mechanisation services, TracTrac Mechanisation Services Limited, a Nigerian agricultural mechanisation company, is determined to change the narrative, Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, a report conducted by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has shown that Nigeria has only 50,000 tractors for millions of smallholder farmers (SHFs) to ensure food production for about 250 million people. In particular, the IFAD findings indicated that without increase in mechanisation, Nigeria’s quest to attain food security would be a mirage unless adequate attention is given to mechanized farming.

It is obvious that the attainment of food security in the country would be a mere joke unless the aggregators of tractor services buckle up to improve tractor availability via leasing and procurement for SHFs. In addition, the tiers of government must also step up in the area of mechanized farming equipment, such as tractors and planters to boost food sustainability in the country.

Turning around the tide

However, TracTrac Mechanisation Services Limited has disclosed that it is empowering smallholder farmers with seamless access to mechanisation services and financial tools tailored to their needs. TracTrac’s services enhance productivity, reduce labour intensity, and foster sustainable agricultural practices by bridging the mechanisation gap in its bid to to revolutionise the country’s farm mechanisation services ecosystem.

Founded in 2019 and incorporated in 2020, the company has become a key player in bridging the mechanisation gap that has long held back agricultural productivity in Nigeria and across Africa. At the helm of this effort is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godson Ohuruogu, who leads the company’s vision of connecting farmers with affordable technology, skilled service providers, and innovative financing solutions.

While speaking with New Telegraph, Mr. Ohuruogu stated that, in the last seven years, his company had been connecting local farmers to affordable tractor services having realised the daunting challenges and at the same time, difficulties mechanised farm inputs have posed to SHFs in the country, especially for commercial and individual farmers to attract tractors to their farmlands, despite the insecurity challenges around the country’s agricultural architecture.

He said: “Then, when we just started, seeing the birth of mechanisation cooperatives like TOHFAN, TOOAN and a host of others who saw the need to aggregate different stakeholders in the group. “Then, I used to go to banks or financial houses to get loans to buy tractors so that they could solve the problem of farmlands cultivation.

And in 2018/19, we saw the need to actually have a digital platform where not just the traditional way of aggregating demands for the cooperatives, but a digital way of aggregating demands for the cooperatives and also linking them, not just to other cooperatives that had tractors, but individuals, because I realize that there were individuals across the country who had tractors that they were not using at a particular point in time.”

Mechanised farm inputs challenges

The CEO noted that he had long been an advocate of promoting hybrid technology and digital platform in Nigeria’s farm mechanisation service ecosystem, drawing on its expertise and its network of partners to mobilize solutions that broaden the impact on the ground and build synergies to scale-up results that benefit the poorest rural people.

He explained that the mismatch between supply and demand of tractor services increased transaction costs and the time and distance involved in connecting smallholder farmers to tractor services. This, according to him, shows that high costs limit the use of machinery by smallholder farmers. Ohuruogu explained that “these challenges are not new, they’ve been with us for years.

However, what we are seeing now is that the efforts of the Federal Government are beginning to overshadow those past difficulties. “A few years ago, Nigeria had only a very limited number of tractors, and this had a direct impact on food security.

The reality is simple: what 20 people can achieve in 10 days, a single tractor can accomplish in just one day. “Without access to tractors, farmers are restricted to cultivating far less land, which limits food production. Expanding mechanization, therefore, is central to improving productivity and strengthening our food security.”

ISSAM advocacy

The company’s helmsman pointed out that TracTrac was implementing its flagship initiative, Improving Smallholder Farmers’ Access to Small-Scale Agricultural Mechanisation (ISSAM) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, saying that the programme is focused on transforming agricultural practices over five years.

According to him, ISSAM is projected to directly engage 135,000 smallholder farmers, enabling close to 5,000 new and existing Mechanisation Service Providers to become active participants in the rural economy. Ohuruogu added that the initiative had been designed with a deliberate emphasis on affordability and appropriateness of technology.

“For that reason, priority has been placed on power tillers and the locally manufactured Tryctor, a three-wheeled mini-tractor uniquely suited for smaller plots and tight planting windows standard across Nigeria’s rural landscapes. “By providing equipment that is practical for the realities of smallholder farming, ISSAM ensures that mechanisation is not just a theoretical concept.

Still, a tangible tool that directly reduces drudgery, increases timeliness, and improves yields. “Equally important is the programme’s social dimension. ISSAM deliberately places women and youth at the centre of its design by creating pathways for enterprise development through training, mentorship, and access to finance,” he added. In this way, ISSAM is more than a mechanisation project; it is an inclusive economic empowerment initiative that connects technology, finance, and human capital for lasting change.

FG’s agric policy

The CEO praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration in its bid to turnaround the country’s agric sector on his decision to order mechanized farming equipment such as tractors and planters, worth billions of naira from the United States, Belarus, and Brazil to boost mechanised farm inputs in the country for the Nigerian farmers.

The government is involved in a lot of investment in that space in relation to what we are doing

“The government is involved in a lot of investment in that space in relation to what we are doing. “I think that if you consider this case, food security will surely be improved. Farmers will till more lands to have more hectares of land.

In the past, even until recently, Nigeria has 85 million hectares of land, out of this, farmers have triggered about 30 million hectares of land, leaving about two tonnes of tilt as it were. But given what is happening now, where tractors are now becoming available, I want to believe that more than half of that 80 million hectares of lands will give rise and make it possible for us to have more lands to work on our farms and more food. I know it used to be very bad before, but I think it’s far better than what we have now,” he affirmed.

Firm’s training model

Speaking further, Ohuruogu explained that the agro services firm had a training model, which is a 14-day training course for MSPs where it uses a curriculum that has eeven training models taking them through the business aspects of the services by providing the cooperative aspects for those in cooperatives.

According to him, “this training, which spanned 14 days, was carefully designed to meet the needs of young participants, with a strong focus on women. In fact, the project targets 50% female participation. “To support this, we provided a crèche facility for breastfeeding mothers, allowing them to keep their children close during the program.

We also introduced extracurricular activities to keep participants engaged, maintain their attention, and sustain their interest throughout the training. I believe it is important to highlight these measures, as they reflect our commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment.”

MSPs empowerment

He pointed out that by making mechanization accessible, affordable, and reliable, his firm was giving farmers the confidence to farm smarter, increase yields, and secure their livelihoods in the face of seasonal challenges, adding that farmers and mechanisation service providers (MSPs) were already feeling the impacts of this on their businesses.

“Recently, we identified the need to scale up by working with young people in Kaduna and Nasarawa States to become full-time Mechanisation Service Providers (MSPs). These are youths between the ages of 18 and 35. Through the MSP programme, which we launched last year, we have already trained about 2,500 young men and women including persons with disabilities—to provide mechanisation services. Using our TracTrac Plus platform, they generate demand opportunities for tractor owners within their communities.

“However, the MSPs themselves expressed the need for direct empowerment with tractors. In response, we have provided them with the necessary business training and support. Yesterday, we rolled out the first batch of 160 Tryctors, 112 in Nasarawa State and 48 in Kaduna, broadening access to mechanisation and ensuring more farmers benefit from timely and affordable services.

“Importantly, we have invested in training these MSPs long before giving them tractors. We are confident in their capacity, and it is our firm belief that by 2030, we will have deployed 200,000 tractors, reaching every state in the Federation,” he added.

Tractrac Plus App

While speaking on his company’s App, the CEO stated: “Let me say this first; between July till date, we have about 2000+ downloads of the App for you to see how people are attracted to the downloading of the App. “We are only still talking about downloads.

We are not even talking about organic visits to the site because there are different channels for placing demands and making requests. Since we put the App out, a lot of downloads are happening, people are downloading and people are using the app.

“The results we are seeing from farmers and MSPs using our app have been remarkable. We encourage farmers across the country to take advantage of this opportunity by placing their requests through the platform, so we can promptly deliver the services they need.”

MSPs impacts

On the MSPs impact assessment, the agro services firm’s CEO disclosed that “the impact has been tremendous. Many young people who were previously idle are now valuable assets to Nigeria’s farm mechanisation ecosystem through our platform. “The evidence is clear—we have voice notes, videos, and testimonies showing their success.

These youths are not only sourcing and generating demand for services but also building thriving businesses. Even persons with disabilities are actively participating and earning from the programme. Some MSPs now generate as much as N80,000 in a single day from providing mechanisation services.”

Last line

In conclusion, Ohuruogu described TracTrac as not just about service delivery but also about shaping the future of mechanisation. By working with public and private sector partners to improve policy, financing models, and after-sales systems, the organisation is building a sustainable rural mechanisation ecosystem; one that creates thousands of jobs, strengthens MSP businesses, and expands inclusive access to modern agricultural tools.