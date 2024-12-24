Tracking The Barrels: NNPC Ltd’s PMCC Revolutionizes Hydrocarbon Operations, Boosts Production

Share

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), under the leadership of Mele Kyari, has introduced the Production Monitoring Command Centre (PMCC) as a transformative step in hydrocarbon operations.

This initiative, driven by NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), builds on the success of the Command and Control Centre to enhance monitoring, operational efficiency, and production within the oil and gas sector. The PMCC aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s policy to increase efficiency and boost production in the industry.

A Centralized Hub for Monitoring

The PMCC serves as a unified platform for monitoring hydrocarbon molecules from production to export terminals, covering Joint Ventures (JVs) and Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs).

\By consolidating real-time data from various operators, the PMCC provides a comprehensive overview of production activities. This ensures timely identification of anomalies, minimizes unplanned disruptions and supports seamless operational continuity.

Advancing Operational Efficiency

With advanced analytics and integrated data, the PMCC empowers stakeholders with actionable insights for proactive decision-making. This capability enhances planning, resource allocation, and risk management, enabling operators to meet production targets efficiently and maintain high operational standards.

Improving Maintenance and Collaboration

A standout feature of the PMCC is its support for predictive and preventive maintenance. By monitoring equipment performance and coordinating maintenance activities, the system ensures the reliability and longevity of assets.

Additionally, the PMCC promotes stakeholder collaboration by providing a secure platform for data sharing and communication, fostering effective problem-solving and continuous improvement across the sector.

Boosting Production and Revenue

The PMCC’s role in minimizing downtime and optimizing maintenance directly contributes to increased production and revenue. Under Mele Kyari’s leadership, NNPC Ltd has achieved a production increase of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) and is working towards a target of 2 million bpd. The PMCC is integral to achieving this goal by driving efficiency and enhancing production capabilities.

Round-the-Clock Operations

The PMCC operates 24/7, is staffed by trained professionals, and utilizes cloud-based solutions to ensure seamless data exchange with internal and external stakeholders. With direct communication links to the Industry-Wide Security Command and Control Centre, the PMCC also enhances the security of production operations.

As NNPC Ltd continues its modernization journey, the PMCC reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence in the oil and gas sector. This initiative not only aligns with national goals but also strengthens Nigeria’s position in the global energy market, ensuring long-term growth and profitability for all stakeholders.

