Trachoma Risk Drops From 41m To 4m Nationwide – FG

The Federal Government has revealed a major breakthrough in the fight against trachoma, with the population at risk of the disease falling sharply from 41 million to four million.

The progress follows the suspension of mass drug administration in 116 of the 134 Local Government Areas (LGAs) earlier classified as endemic.

The update was presented on Friday in Abuja, at the Trachoma Quarterly Review Meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with Sightsavers Nigeria and other partners, organised to assess national and state-level progress and outlined next steps toward achieving full elimination.

National Coordinator of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Division, Dr Fatai Oyediran, noted that the national mapping exercise covered 463 LGAs, identifying 134 that required intervention, adding that mass drug administration was successfully implemented across all affected areas except parts of Borno State where insecurity limited access.