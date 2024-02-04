TRACE Records 630 Road Accidents, 192 Deaths In Ogun

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Sunday revealed that 192 people died and 929 were injured in various incidents in the state in 2023.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital, Babatunde Akinbiyi, TRACE’s spokesperson said out of the 630 accident instances registered this year, 146 were male and 46 were female deaths.

He explained that the data were from locations covered by TRACE and the police’s cooperative rescue operation and services.

According to him, 643 men and 286 women were hurt in separate crashes around the state this year.

He further stated that the accident cases involved “361 cars, 114 buses, 446 articulated vehicles, 58 motorcycles, nine tricycles and 34 pedestrians in 2023”.

When comparing the years 2022 and 2023 in the state, he stated that road traffic deaths climbed by 9.09 percent in 2023 while the number of injured declined by 12.44 percent, bringing the overall number of collisions down to 7.76 percent.

Akinbiyi explained that speeding was the most common cause of road traffic crashes in the state, accounting for 32% of all such crashes.

To decrease accidents, he proposed establishing TRACE Corps rescue patrol squads along state corridors, establishing State Emergency Rescue Service Centers, and cleaning road impediments on a regular basis.