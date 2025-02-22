Trace Awards Tour Stops in Lagos ahead of Zanzibar

Share

The highly anticipated second edition of the Trace Awards is set to take place at The Mora, Zanzibar, Tanzania, on February 26, 2025. Ahead of the prestigious global event, a nominee reception press conference was held in Lagos, bringing together key industry figures, nominees and representatives of the show sponsors to discuss expectations for the upcoming awards ceremony.

Among those in attendance were Sam Onyemelukwe, Managing Director of Trace West Africa; celebrated disc jockey DJ Neptune; renowned video director TG Omori; Kemi Longe, Portfolio Director for Southern, Western, and Central Africa at Diageo and Adefemi Adenira, director of corporate communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, Sam Onyemelukwe emphasized the significance of the Trace Awards in championing African music.

“For me, the Trace Awards is personal. We worked on it for many years before the first edition last year. The reason it was so important for Trace to create this award is because the culture that started from the streets of Lagos has now gone global. We have been a key part of the Afrobeats and Amapiano movements, and we couldn’t just sit back and let outsiders take ownership of our culture. We had to stand up for Africa.”

Addressing the decision to host the awards outside Nigeria, Onyemelukwe explained:

“We want to bring the continent together while showcasing Africa’s beauty. Zanzibar is an incredible destination, and this year’s show will be an entirely different experience. Unlike last year’s arena-style setup, this time we are taking the event to the beach, offering an unforgettable visual spectacle.”

DJ Neptune expressed his excitement about this year’s event, particularly the recognition of DJs.

“Kudos to Trace for acknowledging DJs this year. I’m looking forward to the awards in Zanzibar—it’s a great destination, and hopefully, we bring it back home soon.”

Renowned video director TG Omori, known for his groundbreaking visuals, praised the inclusion of directors in the awards.

“It’s amazing to see the Trace Awards recognizing directors. Next year, I hope we also consider a Director of the Year category alongside Producer of the Year.”

