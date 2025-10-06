TPP Names Chairman

The Peak Performer Africa (TPP Africa) has apppointed the Group Executive Director for West & Central Africa at Omnicom Media Group, Yinka Adebayo as the inaugural chairman of its Fest 2025. In this capacity, Adebayo will serve as ambassador, advisor, connector, and mentor, shaping the strategic direction of TPP Fest’s flagship programmes.

As the first chairman of TPP Fest, his appointment signals both continuity and a bold new chapter in advancing Africa’s culture of productivity and performance. His responsibilities will span stakeholder engagement, strengthening partnerships, and inspiring leaders across diverse sectors.

Adebayo, a two-time honouree on the TPP Africa platform, is widely regarded as one of the continent’s foremost figures in media and marketing. With more than 30 years of industry experience, his appointment underscores TPP Africa’s commitment to celebrating leaders who champion productivity, performance, and inclusive growth, while inspiring a new generation of achievers across Africa.

Adebayo began his career at Promoserve Limited in 1995 before holding key roles at Admix Communications and Martlink Limited. Also, he has since risen to prominence as a respected thought leader in advertising, frequently contributing to industry panels and media discussions.

A committed professional, he is a member of APCON and NIPR, and an alumnus of Lagos Business School. The Convener of TPP Fest and Founder, TPP Africa, Dr Abiola Salami said: Adebayo’s leadership journey, track record of excellence, and deep commitment to Africa’s growth exemplify the very essence of what we stand for at TPP Africa.”