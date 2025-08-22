Two young innovators, Fawole Folajimi and Oluwadare Precious, have emerged as winners of a N500,000 business grant at the 2025 edition of EMERGE, an annual summit powered by The Peak Performer (TPP) Africa. The event was held on Tuesday at the Muson Centre, Lagos.

The duo, selected from a pool of over 2,000 competitors, impressed judges with their innovative solutions during the business pitch competition.

While Folajimi is a corper serving in Lagos, Oluwadare is a fashionpreneur based in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Participants from states including Nassarawa, Kogi, Borno, Kano, Plateau and other Northern states were present at the Abuja location.

Others from states like Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Delta, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Ondo were in the Lagos centre.

Most participants were corps members under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), reflecting the summit’s focus on youth empowerment and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the summit, which emphasised the integration of technical expertise with emotional intelligence and human connection, the Founder of The Peak Performer Africa and Convener of EMERGE, Dr. Abiola Salami, said the initiative was designed to foster an inclusive culture of performance across Africa.

“We are building a culture of excellence—whether in business, the workplace, or in personal life. No matter where you are, you can commit to excellence,” Salami noted.

With the theme, “21st Century Intelligence: Artificial or Emotional?” EMERGE spotlighted a growing movement to empower young Nigerians, featuring keynote addresses on how Emotional Intelligence (EI) can guide the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It also included masterclasses, career clinics, daring panel sessions, and breakout workshops aimed at equipping the youth with both human and digital skills.

According to Dr. Salami, EMERGE bridges the gap between machine intelligence and human insight, aligning it with the theme of this year’s International Youth Day.

He also said that while Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, it can never fully replace human intelligence. Instead, he stressed the critical role of Emotional Intelligence (EI) in guiding the future.

“Artificial Intelligence”, he cautioned, “Can teach machines to think. Emotional Intelligence teaches humans to matter. The future requires both.”

Dr. Salami said during his address at the EMERGE 2025 summit in Lagos, explained that AI should be viewed as an enhancer of human creativity, not a replacement. “Technology can help with prescriptions, but Emotional Intelligence will help persuade people. Technology makes you efficient; Emotional Intelligence makes you effective,” he added.

In recognition of his work in youth development and leadership, the US Consul General in Lagos, Rick Swart, commended Dr. Salami. He noted his role as an alumnus of the U.S. government’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP).

Swart, who was represented by Raisa Dukas, the Consul’s acting Public Affairs Officer, described EMERGE as “a transformational Programme focused on equipping Nigerian youth with Emotional Intelligence, career mastery, entrepreneurial mindset, and personal growth.”

She further applauded Salami’s dedication to empowering the next generation, saying: “It is an honour to speak at this conference where the brightest minds of tomorrow are addressing one of the most defining questions of our time — 21st Century intelligence, artificial or emotional.

She, however, reaffirmed the U.S. Consulate’s commitment to youth empowerment, stressing the importance of initiatives that encourage young people to think critically, act globally, and lead holistically.

She emphasised, “Conferences like these are vital platforms for exchanging ideas, building networks, and inspiring action,” encouraging participants to fully embrace the complexity of the summit’s theme.

She clarified that the central question is not whether Artificial Intelligence or Emotional Intelligence is more important, but how best to integrate both to shape a better future.

Participants selected from three breakout sessions, such as The Inner Skills That Make You Relevant Anywhere, Startups in the Age of AI, and How to Understand and Manage Your Emotions.

These were facilitated by thought leaders including Robert Agwu, Chinenye Onuorah, Adedayo Adejokun, Ibukun Osoba, Nnaemeka Eze, Yejide Taiwo, Tosin Adeyemi, and Ifunanya Eze.

The first panel session—titled “AI, Automation & The Nigerian Youth: What Robots Can’t Do, You Must Master”—challenged participants to recognise the unique human skills required to thrive in an increasingly automated world.

The panellists are Paul Ehiagbonare, Chief Digital Officer, Accion Micro Finance Bank Limited; Victoria Uwadoka, head, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability at Nestlé Nigeria; Kemi Shonubi, Director of People, Culture, Experience, and Operations at TVC Communications, and David Brown, CEO, DBrown Analytics Solutions.

EMERGE 2025, experts explored the future of work, stressing that creativity, empathy, and ethics will remain key differentiators for humans in an era of automation.

During the second panel session, Prof. Peter Obadare, Nigeria’s first Certified Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer; Mojisola Ologe, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Hydrogen Payment Services Ltd.; and Titi Oshodi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, discussed the theme “Japa or Stay?

“The Inner Skills That Make You Relevant Anywhere.” The panel emphasised that while opportunities may vary across locations, adaptability and inner skills remain universal assets.

Another speaker, Uwadoka, highlighted the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Emotional Intelligence (EI), explaining that while AI provides speed, analysis, and automation, EI drives context, purpose, and direction. “AI is the co-pilot, not the pilot. It’s a tool, not a replacement for human input,” she noted.

Ehiagbonare added that purpose must remain central, urging participants to become problem-solvers and solution-builders. “Sight is important to see ahead. AI can do many things, but it’s our vision and relevance that set us apart,” he said.