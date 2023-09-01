Toyosi Ogunseye Appointed US-Based Presidential Precinct CEO

The United States Presidential Precinct has appointed former Sunday editor at The Punch and Head of the BBC West Africa, Toyosi Ogunseye, as its new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

New Telegraph gathered that Ogunseye, who is the second president and CEO of the organisation, takes over from Neal Piper, the founding director.

Following over ten years of transformational leadership, Piper handed over the mantle of leadership to Ogunseye who will be the second person in history to hold this position at the company.

Her appointment is said to have followed a competitive international search campaign led by the company’s executive committee in partnership with Lincoln Leadership.

She began her career with the organisation as a 2014 Mandela Washington Fellow and has engaged consistently as a programme alumna since.

“I’m honoured to have this opportunity to lead such an impactful organization 9 years after I first walked through its doors,” said Ogunseye in response to her appointment.

“I look forward to innovative collaborations with our staff, Board, program alumni, and community partners in Williamsburg and Charlottesville. Working together, we will expand and elevate tools and resources that have distinguished the Presidential Precinct as a transformative public diplomacy organization.”

Ogunseye has two decades of leadership experience in journalism, most recently serving as a senior news editor for news and commissioning at the BBC.

She began her career with the BBC as head of language services for West Africa. Prior to joining BBC, Ogunseye was the first female editor in the 50-year history of Punch Newspaper.

In addition, she recently concluded her term as vice president of the World Editors Forum and board member of the World Association of News Publishers.

“Toyosi’s experience combined with partnerships and resources that we have established over the past ten years will guarantee a bright future at the Precinct,” said the organisation’s founder and board chairman Jim Murray.

“We began this search process by looking far and wide; little did we know that after six months of exhaustive outreach and networking, one of our own would be stepping in to lead. I am grateful for Toyosi’s longstanding commitment to the Precinct. We have much to look forward to.”