Toyosi Etim-Effiong: Why Cheating Is No Big Deal For Me

Toyosi, the wife of popular actor and film director, Daniel Etim-Effiong, has shared her perspective on infidelity within marriage. In a recent interview, Toyosi stated that, for her, cheating does not automatically constitute a deal breaker. She clarified that her stance is not an endorsement of infidelity, but rather a recognition of its potential reality.

Toyosi explained that the concept of cheating is not gender-specific and that either spouse could be susceptible to it in a marriage. “Cheating is not a deal breaker for me.

And this is not encouraging cheating. Men are more aware now that cheating can happen from both sides. Women have more self-control,” she said. “Both husband and wife have to make efforts in the marriage.”

Reflecting on the challenges faced by those in the entertainment industry, Toyosi revealed she once founded and coordinated a prayer group named ‘Wives of Entertainers’. The group, according to her, was established as a spiritual support system for spouses to pray against negative influences, including what she described as “the spirit of sorcery” and all forms of immorality that could target their husbands.

“I created the Wives of Entertainers group. So that Jezebel will not carry them. I believe people can be lured. So, in our prayer group, we pray. It is no longer on,” she added. “Because there are peculiar trials in this our industry. There are drugs and all other things. There is a way a wife will pray, and there is also a way a girlfriend will pray.

“I will pray for my husband because I have a commitment to him. There are peculiar things we were dealing with that have to do with the industry. “People lose their souls in this industry.

People get carried away. Next thing you are not looking after your children again.” Daniel and Toyosi got married in November 2017 and welcomed their first child in January 2019. In 2021, the couple announced the birth of their son. Last year, they celebrated the birth of their third child.