Toyosi Adesanya Opens Up On How 15-Year Marriage Crashed

Share

Nollywood actress, Toyosi Adesanya has finally opened up on her marriage as she shares details about an alleged attempt on her life.

Speaking in a recent interview with her colleague, Bimpe Akintunde, on a YouTube show titled, Iriri Mi, Toyosi recounted the challenges she endured in her 15-year marriage and the lengths she went to save it, despite her stardom.

Toyosi revealed that her efforts to sustain her marriage included relocating from Lagos to Akure, a decision she believed would balance her career and family life.

She even travelled abroad at her own expense to salvage her relationship when her husband relocated.

However, the actress alleged that malevolent forces infiltrated her marriage, leading to its eventual breakdown.

The most shocking revelation came when Toyosi recounted an alleged assassination attempt. She claimed that her life was saved miraculously, but someone else died in her place.

Her colleague, Bimpe Akintunde, who visited Toyosi during her marriage, confirmed some of the struggles, recalling seeing Toyosi fetching water, a stark contrast to her celebrity status.

READ ALSO:

Toyosi Adesanya said: “For me, I wish to be married. For someone like me, I’ve been in a marriage and people were asking me how I would cope with stardom. I left Lagos for Akure, which is a four-hour journey, but I was determined it wouldn’t affect my stardom. I made all that sacrifice in that marriage.

“I really put in an effort in my marriage. I was married for 15 years. I tried so much in my marriage that the elder in the industry knew I did. The person I married didn’t offend me, but he allowed the devil into the marriage. The house that I built with him, I left it for him because my life is important.

“When he left me to go abroad, I went to meet him there and even used my money to transport myself there because I wanted to make my marriage work.

“The man that I am currently with, I told him I am not going to get married because I will have one wedding in life because it was a court wedding I.

“Bimpe Akintunde knew of my court wedding as she attended it in Akure. Anytime she came to visit, she would bring foodstuffs for me and encourage me to stay in the marriage.

“We were fetching water in the first house we acquired. She said I was now fetching water and I said God will perform miracles. I would be praying for my husband in the presence of my present husband.

“The senior actors said they always go to church mountain with came to my house in Akure and told me that there were some items in some designated places, and they prayed my corpse would not be taken out of the house”.

Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"