Toyo Baby Opens Up On Battle, Recovery From PCOS (Video)

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Juliana Oloyede popularly known for her epic role in ‘Jenifa’s Diary comedy series as Toyosi or Toyo Baby has taken to her social media pages to share her journey dealing with a medical condition known as Hormonal Imbalance/PCOS.

She disclosed her struggles through her YouTube channel, narrating how she experienced continuous bleeding for a period of four months.

The actress disclosed that she became frustrated with the regimen of medications and topical ointments and decided to place her faith in God and began to pray, resulting in a transformation in her health.

Upon her recovery, Juliana recognized the need for a lifestyle change, particularly in her dietary choices. She emphasized how a significant portion of health issues can be attributed to the foods we consume.

Speaking on her battle with PCOS, she said, “I bled for four months nonstop. I’m sharing this because I know there are a lot of women battling with hormonal imbalance /PCOS.

You probably feel tired, weird, and ashamed. You probably have spent so much money on medication and you haven’t seen any changes.

I was dealing with hormonal imbalance/ PCOS and Psoriasis at the same time.

I woke up one day and I said “Enough is enough” I was tired of swallowing drugs and putting all sorts of ointment on my skin. I prayed and exercised my faith and everything changed.

When I get my healing I also have to change my lifestyle/ the things I eat. The majority of the health issues we have is because of the things that we consume. And to stay healthy you must eat right.

I shared more details on my YouTube channel, click the link on my bio or search Juliana Olayode on YouTube to see the full video.

PS: Please note that I’m not saying that medications don’t work, or that you shouldn’t seek medical help, this is just me sharing my story of how my faith worked for me when I got tired of taking medications”.