Toyin Lawani’s Fashion Is MET Gala Standard

Every 1st of March, Nigeria’s most renowned fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, gives the world a fresh perspective on what can become a world class fashion trend.

In Toyin Lawani’s brain activity that transmits creativity, nothing is a complete waste.

Every item is a potential tool for high class fashion meant for the runway and prestigious events like the MET Gala.

Every 1st of March, which is her birthday, fashion lovers run to her social media page, waiting patiently to see what the Queen of Fashion will wow the world with.

This year, she did not disappoint. Only Toyin Lawani can fry eggs and then create fashion for the runway with the same eggs with crates.

Even a lonely chicken became an internet sensation. In this year’s edition, there were Balloon couture, Butterfly dress, noodles carton dress and the dangerous at the same time gorgeous Razor blade couture.

The pieces have since gone viral as every style critic has jumped on the exceptional creativity that went into creating Toyin Lawani’s 44th birthday photoshoot pieces.

When some designers may be waiting to copy other designers style, Toyin Lawani is tinkering on how to convert the most unthinkable items into a major fashion statement.

It can be recalled that Toyin Lawani has made dresses out of anything possible like fried chicken, disposable cups, safety pins, pencils, snail shells, shopping bags, plastic spoons among many others.

She has become an advocate of the saying that goes, “If you can think it, it is possible “.

In 2023, The CEO of Tiannahs Place Empire, one of Nigeria’s most thriving fashion brands in both local and international scene used 15,000 Balloons to create a dress.

Fans have continued to praise her creativity, stating that her kind of fashion designing should be studied in schools and archived in National museums for the next generation to know that a Nigerian was this creative.