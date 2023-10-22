Toyin Lawani Uses 15,000 Balloons to Design a Dress

Nigerias most talked about fashion designer, Toyin Lawani on Thursday posted her most recent creative piece, a dress made with Balloons. The dress which was modelled by the celebrity designer herself was said to have been made with 150 packs of Balloons with 100 pieces of Balloons inside each pack.

The CEO of Tiannahs Place Empire, one of Nigeria’s most thriving fashion brands in both local and international scene revealed the number of Balloons while replying our style reporter on her social media handle.

Though she did not mention how many party stores she raided to get up to 150 packs of Balloons for the dress, Toyin Lawani have always shown that there is no limit to what can be transformed into a fashion masterpiece.

She has pushed the boundaries of her talent and creativity to unthinkable levels, sparing no costs to bring her dreams to reality and blessing the world with fashion pieces that many never thought could become a dress.

Tiannah styling has made dresses from shoes, shopping bags, plastic cups and spoons, cooking pots, feathers, buttons, pencils and even fried chicken. Most of these pieces are created for her birthday shoots in March, making it one of the most anticipated events in the fashion industry.

This is why it is often said that Tiannah creates pieces that set the trends, with no time to copy others.