Toyin Lawani Opens Up On Health Issues Linked To Epidural Anesthesia

Renowned fashion and beauty entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani, has shared her distressing experience with epidural anesthesia, a common pain relief method administered during childbirth.

In a video posted online on Tuesday, the mother of three revealed that since receiving the injection, she has been battling severe back pain, spinal degeneration, and mobility issues.

Lawani expressed concern that doctors do not fully disclose the long-term effects of epidurals, leaving many women unprepared for potential complications.

The entrepreneur recounted how she first opted for an epidural during the birth of her second child and had another one with her third child due to a necessary surgery.

However, she now regrets the decision, stating that the pain relief came with life-altering consequences.

“When you hear ‘epidural,’ run. Doctors tell you about the side effects but do not explain the long-term impact on your body. I have friends dealing with the same issue,” she said.

Lawani, who is 42 years old, questioned how she ended up with spinal degeneration at such a young age.

“I have implants in my spine. Sometimes, I get paralyzed. I can’t stand for long. I struggle to breathe at times because it has affected many things in my body since the surgery.”

She lamented that the pain has not stopped, emphasizing that the spine complications have drastically affected her daily life.

