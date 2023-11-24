Toyin Lawani, Mariam Exchange Fists In Heated Argument

Fashion stylist, Tiannah Empire, better known as Toyin Lawani has clashed with her friend, Mariam Adeyemi Timmer over accusations of gossip and speaking ill about one another.

During a recent episode on the Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2, the duo exchanged fists during an argument, that almost got Mariam undressed.

It all started when Iyabo Ojo and other housewives gathered to discuss the silent treatment and settle the bad blood between Toyin and Mariam.

However, Mariam angrily accused Toyin of treating her in a condescending way during a series of rants to Iyabo, Chioma Goodhair, and anyone who listened.

Tiannah, on the other hand, confronted her friend for spilling her secrets to other people and not knowing when to stop.

This however resulted in a heated argument, as the fashion designer dashed at Mariam after she called her a liar and asked her to shut up.

Tiannah further smashed Mariam’s screen on the floor, while vowing to beat her up.

Other housewives with the help of the camera crew and another hefty man struggled to hold back the duo from beating each other up.

Mariam’s clothes, almost fell off while she continued her rants with the celebrity stylist.

Watch the video below: