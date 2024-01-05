Toyin Lawani Calls Out Married Men Sleeping With Fellow Men

Nigerian celebrity stylist and famous Real House Wife of Lagos (RHOL) star, Toyin Lawani, has called out married men sleeping around with men while pretending to be in love with their wives on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Toyin lamented on the trends of gay married men which is becoming rampant and many celebrities are involved in it.

Toyin also asserts that some married women are aware and covering up for their husbands.

She wrote, “Can we talk about how gay men have normalised being married with kids and sleeping with men around? Lagos like, seriously I can’t even get over what I just saw and I see this nigga with his wife forming love on social media and nigga is fucking with my guy, some of your faves are in this table.

READ ALSO:

“But why y’all deceiving those innocent women? Damn 2024 dem say no gree for anybody, I beg this year make I talk everything wey I dey see or make I agree It’s becoming very crazy. See if you are gay come out and stop deceiving people into marriage, till you have kids with them, Then Disgrace them.

“But women how can you not know your man moves like that, I believe some of these women even know and are in denial, there’s no way there are no traits, Imagine you see a married man swinging hands and hips when he walks and acts girly.

“Yet you make excuses for him, Some of these men are even straight and manly sha, Maybe they paid you to have the kids as cover-up ’cause that’s the only excuse I can see. You don’t have to get married, You can get a surrogate and get your kids, Honestly, it’s a shameful act and unfair to the woman. Ladies once a nigga wants to finger your butt hole or go there.

“Check him and RUNNNNNNN OOO 2024 no gree for anybody ✍️✍️✍️ Meanwhile I have nothing against being gay , I simply said don’t deceive women into marrying you and having kids with you, Then they later find out and harm themselves, Guys this is not clout, This Shiit is real life shii”