Toyin Lawani Bemoans Nigeria’s Insecurity, Economic Hardship

Celebrity fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has bemoaned the high rate of insecurity and excruciating economic hardship in the country.

Taking to her Instagram page, the “King of Fashion” lamented the rate of kidnapping, suicides, and hikes in prices of essential consumables and services.

According to her both businesses and citizens are suffering, stressing that nothing is working in the country.

She wrote: “This is not even a joke anymore. People are being kidnapped from their homes and killed in Nigeria. Imagine you can’t even be safe in your own country.

READ ALSO:

“Nothing is really working. Businesses are suffering, people are suffering, food Is expensive, transportation is expensive and pay is not going up, Yet people are out of jobs, and calamity is befalling us. People are committing suicide daily.

“The future is not bright for our kids unless they are in the right family to grow. We all need to start speaking up for our brothers and sisters who have no voice. Nigeria is becoming unsafe and unfruitful. Why?

“To everyone affected in Ibadan, Jos, Abuja, Kaduna, etc, May God lift your burdens.”