Toyin Ayinla: I Won Challenge Cup, Celebrated With Abiola After Being Accused Of Taking Bribes Earlier

…says domestic league was so good, playing abroad was not an option

A former international, Toyin Ayinla, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he was accused of taking bribe during his time with Abiola Babes after scoring an own goal in a Challenge Cup final. Excerpts:

You have played in several FA Cup now called President Federation Cup, can you compare the competition now with during your days?

Yes, you see if you want to compare the past FA Cup and the present one, people will say because we belong to the generation and that’s why we are comparing. I don’t think there’s need for us to compare. Those days, we had few numbers of people who are ready to play football and they have passion for the game. But these days, a lot of people have diverted into playing football because there is no employment, job opportunities are no longer coming and they were forced to end up into football. But I bet you, in those days, people playing football were very talented, and they had the crowd behind them. People who want to come to the stadium watch you play. These days, a lot of people are not coming again. It’s because the game itself is not encouraging again and that’s why a lot of people are not turning up to watch matches at the stadium.

Tell us how you started your football career?

I am from Kwara State. The place where I was born is called Alore in Ilorin, Kwara State. We had a primary school behind my house there. That was how I started playing football. I started playing for my primary school and I happened to be the smallest among the team members, the school team. Each time we play, people turn up in numbers to watch us and at the end of the day, if I score goal, I get lots of gifts from fans. Later, I started playing for my college too, as far as Form 1. I went to Cherubim and Sheraphin College, Ilorin, a mixed school with all students in boarding school. On my very first day in the school, the senior students were on the field to play set and I decided to follow them and the,n most senior students are all big and as small as I was, I wanted to play with them and they were like if I know how to play football. I said yes, I can play small. They said no, we don’t want somebody who knows how to play little. You have to be fantastic before you can play. I said okay. I had to wait behind. And I happened to be the only person remaining. So, one side was leading 2-0. At the end of the day, one of the players from the team losing had a visitor and I was called in to replace him. I placed the pass for the first goal, same thing as the second to make the game 2-2 and later I dribbled everyone including the goalkeeper before putting the ball in an empty net, that was how all the players including the opponent rushed to me and took me up and they started shouting, we have got a new Pele in the school. That was how I became popular even on my first day in the school.

How does that first day experience shaped your career as a footballer?

It has a lot to do with my career because from year one I was playing for the school and when I was in year three, about three schools were looking for me but my school principal really loved me, Mr. David Akintola. That man, I can never forget him in my life. He gave me the motivation, the encouragement, everything that I should think of. With three schools looking for me, I opted out from my college for two weeks. I didn’t go to school. So the day I was to go to the Ministry of Education to collect my transfer, I met my principal there. He asked me what I was doing there and because of the respect and other things, I was just shaking and I couldn’t say anything. He immediately sent for the bursar and said from that day, he’s giving me scholarship that I will not be paying school fees again. Eventually Ilorin Local Government took over and that was how I finished from that college.

Take us through your professional career

I played for eight clubs in Nigeria. I started with Water Corporation. My youth team in Ilorin is Fabulous Spark Football Club. So I played from there and I went to play for Water Corporation even while in college. I played for them for two years, 1981 and 1982 and from there I was invited to the national team where I met Late Stephen Keshi for the first time. I met players like Henry Nwosu, Tarila Okorowanta, Humphrey Edobor, Bright Omokaro, all of us were together in the national team. We played a game and because I was coming from a lower league, I was down the pecking order, but there was a player from Kano who was pairing Keshi at the time, however, because the coach wanted to test me, I was allowed to play the first 45mins of the game. Keshi secured my stay in the team and also took me to New Nigeria Bank. After a year with NNB, I went back to Water Corporation because people at home were disturbing my mummy and she practically cajoled me to return which I did. I ljoined Abiola Babes in 1985 and I played for them in between 1985 and1987.

In Abiola Babes, tell us what happened in the Challenge Cup final in 1986?

It’s about the Challenge Cup. In 85, we played, we won the game. So, in 86, we were in the finals again. We were to play Leventis United. In the final, I scored an own goal and that was the only goal of the game with people accusing me of collecting bribe. After the game, Chief MKO Abiola invited us to his house in Ikeja. The man spoke with us, just told us that we should forget about what had happened. And at the end of the day, he asked if anyone want to say anything and I stood up to talk, I said I was the unfortunate player that scored an own goal against my team. I appreciated him and said people are accusing me of taking bribe, I reminded him that we played Kwara Bombers in the semifinal, a team from my state, I didn’t collect bride, why now against Leventis, so I swore to him that I didn’t take any bribe. I said, I want to reassure you that by the grace of God, if we live to see next season, which is 87, I will make sure that we bring that cup back to him. And at 87, I became the captain of the club, we played the final against Ranchers Bees and won the title. So, I ran towards chief Abiola to remind him of my wish which God has helped me to fulfill. The man shouted Allah Akbar three times and tears started rolling out. He later disbanded the team around October 1987 and that was how most of us moved to another club.

Apart from the Challenge Cup, did you ever play on the continent as a player at club level?

After Abiola Babes was disbanded, I joined Iwuayanwu Nationale, we won the league, the FA Cup, we won the Charity Cup also, and then we got to the final of the Champions Cup against Es-Setif of Algeria. We won the first leg in Ibadan 1-0 before losing the second leg 4-0 in Algeria. 1989 I joined BCC Lion of Gboko, we were in the final again, Challenge Cup. We played to the finals and eventually we won the cup, beating Iwuanyanwu Nationale 1-0 in Bauchi. So in 1990 we played the Winners’ Cup. Fortunately for us we were in the final and then we played against Esperance of Tunisia in the final. And then we won the cup. We beat them 3-0 here, and then we played 1-1 there in the second leg. And that was how we won the cup. 1991, we were in the Winners’ Cup finals again. We played against Power Dynamo of Zambia, where they had about seven of their players in the national team, those players that later had a plane crash. The majority of those boys played in the final. We beat them 3-2 in Nigeria and they defeated us 3-1 in Zambia. That was how we lost the cup.

In your days, there was no urge to travel abroad, why was it so?

Then,it was only players who had passion and talent that played football but these days, we see a lot of players who do not have the talent and quality on the pitch but took to the game because they could not find other jobs or other means to survive. We didn’t have the urge to travel abroad then because Nigeria was very good and the league was nice too. If you consider the exchange rate at that time it was a dollar to a naira and a pound to a naira. At some point it was even 50 kobo to a pound or dollar back then. Cars, houses and clothing were very cheap and affordable. We had good times back then as footballers just as these current players are having. That time, as a player you had opportunity of getting car loans and with N30,000 you build a comfortable house for yourself, so why rush abroad. Chief Abiola gave us the players a car loan of N12,500 and Volkswagen Beetles was like N2,000 and the biggest of them then was Peugeot 504 which was between N5,000 and N6,700, so, we had everything good for us. I met this guy, Paul Parker, he was the captain of QPR and he almost lured me into coming to England, but because we didn’t see much about traveling because there was value in Naira and whatever you wanted in Nigeria, you got easily, we decided not to go.

You have the height, so why football and not basketball at the time?

One of the reasons why my principal loved me then and didn’t want me to leave the school was because I was an all-round sport person. I did more than football. I am someone that hate cheating, so when I became the Senior Boy of my college in my final year, we had a relay team and there was one boy in form 3, he was also in the school’s relay team but he was relegated because he was a junior student, two of my friends were also in the school team but not as good as the boy, so as the Senior Boy, I told them during their practice that I want to run and decided to add the boy for the 100m. I came first and the boy finished second, that was how I made sure he was added to the school team. One day, we went for an inter house sport at Offa Grammar school, all the invited schools were put on trials and we ran the relay, my school finished second and I was the one that took the last leg. So the people from Kwara State Athletics Association were there and they were looking for talents. So a coach came to me and said I should forget about football and come to athletics, but I continued to maintain my stand as a footballer. I also played volleyball and a coach also came to Nigeria and asked me to follow him to Germany, that I will take up another sport because of my height, but I declined because football already done a lot for me.

