Toyin Alausa: My Mum Advised Me To Find Better Job At Some Point

Nollywood actress Toyin Alausa shares her thought, perspective on balancing fame and her personal life. She also provides a glimpse into her life, career, and the industry’s impactful role in shaping the society in this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE

How do you prepare for a new role and what research or techniques do you employ to bring authenticity to your characters?

Preparing for every role involves analysing the character, extensive research and adopting various techniques to bring depth and authenticity to the role I’m taking.

What do you consider your most memorable or significant project in Nollywood, and why?

My most memorable project is ‘Edge of Paradise,’ an Mnet Project because of its impact and the meaningful connections made during filming. I’d also add ‘Omotara Johnson’ and that’s because till date it still resonates with my fans.

Some Nollywood filmmakers now take epic contents to the big screens, is this a big win for the industry?

It’s a very big win for us. We need to create a niche for ourselves in the global market, and our originality is what can take us that far. We have sellable stories in our history as Africans, more so as Nigerians in our diversity. Take Sango for instance, it was translated into more than seven languages back then and was instantly welcomed globally. Same as movies like Anikulapo, King of Thieves, Lisabi; these are all epic movies that represent our cultural existence. It’s our culture values and assets in display to the world. We need our indigenous contents to be viable and not be recreating contents from the Hollywood or other strong industries in the global communities.

So you think filmmakers are telling our stories correctly?

Yes, they are. A few others may have done some blunders but several other issues, aspects of our stories are yet to be tapped and told. The Yoruba culture is rich in history and we’ve not even shown the world our best yet, there’s room for improvement. Also, the skills, finances and technology to do legendary films are available more now than in the past, so we can definitely tell better stories now.

What is your advice to those who just want to become celebrities overnight?

Well, my advice is that Rome wasn’t built in a day, also it’s more honorable to allow yourself grow authentically than on the fast track. Consistency is the trademark of success. Been patient to have formal training, persistence and dedication would certainly place you on a steady progress and ultimately, you’d be celebrated for a job well done.

How did the journey into the movie begin for you?

I started as a child actor back in the ’80s and the passion for acting grew in me as I grew older. I had featured in lots of TV series as a teenager before the emergence of home videos and subsequently Nollywood. Although I was more into English movies at some point, I later crossed over into the Yoruba genre.

Your acting debut was several years ago, what has changed since then about your personality?

I have grown to be calmer, and be seen more than heard, to listen more than to speak and be at peace with all men. I generally became conscious of the energy I put out … You can’t be in the face of people all the time and be ill mannered, what comes to their mind the moment your face pops up on their screen is what you’d remain to them; as it’s said, there’s no second time to make a first impression.

Were your parents skeptical when you hinted on your chosen field?

My father didn’t like the idea of me being a show girl as he would put it (God bless his soul), he didn’t understand why I’d chose entertainment over being a Lawyer, Doctor, etc. But I didn’t choose this, it chose me; its roots run deep in my soul and I understand this as a calling. My mother on the other hand who was the first to introduce me to acting later stopped supporting me on the journey when it became tough to make a major mark and jobs weren’t forthcoming. It really took me years of dedication, consistency and relentlessness to become a household name and then her support was renewed. At some point, she asked me to go get a better job or go and find something more meaningful to do with my life than going audition hunting.

You have interpreted so many roles; which role do you find more comfortable acting?

When I’m given a role to interpret, I try to find a way to make it tasking and not see it as the usual, I have my strength as with different actors but I relax more in motherly roles … though a few times I’ve had to infuse a different method to the same mother personality and make it less comfortable,

Don’t you feel stereotyped acting motherly and calm roles oftentimes?

Like I said, I work on myself once I read a story to give the mother character a different approach. Also every actor has their strengths and what the producer/ director wants when casting is someone who won’t struggle with delivering the role assigned to them. When I’m given roles different from my real self, I find it very interesting, I enjoy delivering… After all that’s what life is about, different people, race, culture etc.

At this stage of your career, do you reject scripts?

If the script does not align with my values, yes I will gladly reject it or if negotiations go below expectations, I sure would reject it. At this stage of my career it would be wrong to just feature in shabby productions.

What’s your opinion about the pressure that fans put on celebrities?

Fans’ expectations come with the territory, but it’s essential for celebrities to maintain a balance and stay true to their values. In my opinion, those who will love you for your originality and authenticity will.

