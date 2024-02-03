TOYIN ALAUSA: I Prioritise Projects With Substance Over Chasing Blockbusters

Nollywood actress, Toyin Alausa, is one passionate talent who has stayed true to her craft having featured in over 100 movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, she shares her perspective on balancing fame and personal life, challenges among other issues. Excerpts:

To start with, what role does Nollywood play in shaping societal perspectives and promoting cultural awareness?

Nollywood plays a crucial role in shaping societal perspectives and promoting cultural awareness by reflecting the richness of our values and beliefs through Indigenous Nigerian stories.

You are known for promoting the Yoruba Culture, do you think filmmakers are telling our stories correctly?

Yes, they are, a few others may have done some blunders but several other issues, aspects of our stories are yet to be tapped and told. Yoruba culture is rich in history and we’ve not even shown the world our best yet, there’s room for improvement. Also, the skills, finances and technology to do legendary films are available now more than in the past, so we can definitely tell better stories.

Some Nollywood filmmakers now take epic contents to the big screens, is this a big win for the industry?

It’s a very big win for us. We need to create a niche for ourselves in the global market and our originality is what can take us that far. We have sellable stories in our history as Africans, more so as Nigerians in our diversity; take Sango for instance, it was translated into more than seven languages back then and was instantly welcomed globally. Also, movies like Anikulapo, King of Thieves, Jagunjagun, Kesari are all epic movies that represent our cultural existence. It’s our culture values and assets on display to the world. We need our indigenous contents to be viable and not be recreating contents from Hollywood or other strong industries in the global community.

Your acting debut was several years ago, what has changed since then about your personality?

I have grown to be calmer, and be seen more than heard, to listen more than to speak and be at peace with all men; I generally became conscious of the energy I put out. You can’t be in the face of people all the time and be ill mannered, what comes to their mind the moment your face pops up on their screen is what you’d remain to them; as you know there’s no second time to make a first impression.

You recently added a year, how did you celebrate your birthday?

Yes, Thank God for life. I celebrated my birthday with close friends and family, enjoying a simple and intimate gathering.

What would you describe as the biggest lesson life has taught you?

I’ve learnt so much but most impor- tantly life has taught me that resilience and staying true to oneself are essential lessons for personal growth.

As a face of multiple brands, how do you keep up with movie locations and other personal stuff?

Balancing my brand commitments with movie locations involves meticulous planning and utilising technology to manage personal affairs efficiently.

You’ve been in the movie industry for quite some time now, what are you most grateful for in your career?

I’m grateful for the diverse experiences gathered over the years and also opportunities the industry has provided, especially the chance to collaborate with talented colleagues and meeting of value.

Which of your colleagues would you rate as a perfect 10 in acting?

It’s really hard to pick just one, we have quite a number of talents both male and female but I admire the exceptional acting skills of my mentor Sola Sobowale in the industry most.

Don’t you feel stereotyped playing motherly and calm roles oftentimes?

Like I said, I work on myself once I read a story to give the mother character a different approach; also every actor has their strengths and what the producer/ director wants when casting is someone who won’t struggle with delivering the role assigned to them. When I’m given roles different from my real self, I find it very interesting, I enjoy delivering, after all that’s what life is about, different people, race, culture.

What personal projects are you working on at the moment?

Currently I’m working on a weekly motivational content, that’s basically to inspire and motivate people and in a way lend my voice to various societal issues; also I have two projects I’d be embarking on this year.

What’s your opinion about the pressure that fans put on celebrities?

Fans’ expectations come with the territory, but it’s essential for celebrities to maintain a balance and stay true to their values. In my opinion those who will love you for your originality and authenticity will.

If you were God for a day, what changes would you make to Nigeria?

If I were God for a day, I’d focus on fostering unity and addressing key issues to enhance Nigeria’s prosperity.

Are there specific roles or genres that you find particularly challenging or rewarding to portray in your acting career?

Every role presents unique challenges and rewards, but I particularly enjoy playing the protagonist for its complexity.

How do you prepare for a new role, and what research or techniques do you employ to bring authenticity to your characters?

Preparing for every role involves analysing the character, extensive research and adopting various techniques to bring depth and authenticity to the role I’m taking.

What do you consider your most memorable or significant project in Nollywood, and why?

My most memorable project is Edge of Paradise, an Mnet Project, because of its impact and the meaningful connections made during filming. I’d also add Omotara Johnson and that’s because till date it still resonates with my fans.

Are you under any self-pressure to also produce a blockbuster movie considering the huge financial gains some of your colleagues recorded recently?

While financial success is great, I prioritise projects with substance over chasing blockbusters solely for gains.

What is your advice to those who just want to become celebrities overnight?

Well, my advice is that Rome wasn’t built in a day, also it’s more honorable to allow yourself grow authentically than on the fast track, consistency is the trademark of success. Being patient to have formal training, persistence and dedication would certainly place you on a steady progress and ultimately, you’d be celebrated for a job well done.