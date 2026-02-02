Nollywood actress Toyin Alausa has described the unnecessary exposure of dead people on social media as disturbing and disrespectful.

In a post shared on her official Instagram account, Alausa questioned the motive behind the circulation of images and videos of the dead.

She urged netizens to show empathy by covering the faces of the deceased, particularly in cases of accidents or sudden deaths, noting that public exposure compounds the pain of loved ones.

According to her, such actions do not show respect and dignity and can affect the way grieving families get closure.

While acknowledging that there may be special cases where footage is shared for clarification or public interest, the actress condemned the normal use of such content as material for farming online engagement.

She noted that sharing images of the dead is disrespectful and can be deeply traumatic for viewers.

This is as she called on users to exercise restraint and compassion, urging greater sensitivity in the handling of such situations.

She wrote, “The way people just expose the Dead on social media these days is so annoying and mind-blogging! Haba, what’s the point actually?

Immediately, it’s confirmed someone has passed, the right thing to do is to cover them, at least the Face!! It’s showing respect, offering dignity, and, in a way, providing emotional closure for their relatives. What’s the motive of showing a deceased person in full glare?

“This inhumane attitude has become the norm lately; sadly, it may be necessary and important to get footage for clarification or in cases where the immediate relations aren’t near, but not to be splashed as content on social media. It’s so disrespectful to the deceased! “Be it road accidents, in the hospital, or at home, the first thing people do is record and post Haba. “Seeing a blank face devoid of life and emotions can be extremely traumatic, and I personally don’t think it’s appropriate, health-wise! We can do better and be more empathic. Laaro Monday.”