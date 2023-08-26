Toyin Alausa Clinches Deal With UK Firm

In the bid to enhance its company growth, brand visibility and ultimately promote personal connections between the brand and the public, AHZ Associates Nigeria takes a huge leap forward towards one of their goals for the third fiscal quarter of the year 2023 as they officially announced and welcomed veteran Nollywood actress Toyin Alausa as their first-ever brand ambassador.

AHZ Associates, an approved representative of higher education providers (HEPs) in the UK, has a successful 12-year history of global operations. With the addition of Toyin Alausa as their brand ambassador, they aim to further enhance their services and support for students pursuing higher education in the UK.

On the choice of the brand ambassador, the Country Manager at AHZ Associates Nigeria Uchechi Anunobi said: “We understand that making choices have to be highly dependent on the students we are supporting, we are building a team that is able to replicate the vision they have. For this, we need to ensure our brand ambassador is someone that reflects hope and trust right through their mirrors.

This is why we have chosen Toyin Alausa to be part of our family.” Speaking further, Uchechi Anunobi noted that Toyin Alausa was chosen as the brand ambassador because she embodies hope and trust, qualities that align with the vision of the company.

As the face of the brand, Alausa will represent AHZ Associates across all levels of their public relations efforts and will be present at various notable events held by the company. Excited Alausa expressed her willingness and excitement to be on board with the brand citing their value system will give hope to interested applicants and supporting the passionate students applying to the United Kingdom on a student visa amongst others.

She said: ”I firmly believed that everyone deserves a quality education in any university of their choice and with AHZ, admission into choices UK universities is achievable as they are well grounded with affiliations with over 100 universities in the United Kingdom. It is the beginning of a quality relationship.”