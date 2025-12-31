Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham has recorded a promising start in the United Kingdom with her latest film, Oversabi Aunty, which earned £16,205 during its opening weekend in cinemas.

The comedy-drama, which premiered in selected UK cinemas on December 19, has drawn considerable attention from moviegoers, particularly members of the Nigerian and African diaspora, who turned out in large numbers to support the project.

Reacting to the warm reception, Abraham took to her social media platforms to express heartfelt gratitude to her fans in the UK.

She described the turnout as overwhelming and thanked supporters for standing by her work.

“I honestly don’t know how to thank my UK family. This love is massive. In just three days of our opening weekend, you all showed up in such an incredible way,” she wrote.

“My voice is of the Lord, and you keep covering me with so much love and support.”

The actress also encouraged more viewers to see the film, reminding fans that Oversabi Aunty is still screening in selected Odeon Cinemas across the United Kingdom.

Since its release, the film has continued to generate positive reactions from audiences, with many praising its humour, relatable storytelling, and strong performances.

The strong UK opening further cements Toyin Abraham’s growing influence beyond Nigeria and highlights the expanding global reach of Nollywood productions.