Toyin Abraham’s ‘Malaika’ Film: Trial of Suspected Pirates to Begin February 23

All things being equal, the trial of six persons suspected to have pirated a film titled ‘Malaika’, produced by Toyin Abraham, will begin on February 23, 2024, before Chief Magistrate E. O. Ogunkanmi of an Igbosere Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. It would be recalled that the suspects had earlier been arraigned before the court by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, for allegedly pirating the film produced by the actress.

The defendants were specifically dragged before Magistrate Ogunkanmi on charges bordering on conspiracy, attempt to pervert justice and intellectual theft. Those arraigned before the court to answer questions to the charge are Mr Kehinde Oseni, Mr Adekunle Segun, Mr Adebiyi Sodiq, Mr Oseni S. Akano, Mrs Agboola Motunrayo, and Mrs Adebiyi Suliat. While the suspected pirates were being arraigned, the prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, hinted to the court that the defendants conspired among themselves and committed the alleged illegal acts in January this year in the Apapa area of Lagos State.

The prosecutor who further informed Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi that the defendants unlawfully stole the film titled “Malaika” which cost over N500 million, via the internet being the property of Abraham, insisted that one of the defendants, Mrs Suliat, aided one Ose- ni Akano, to evade arrest by constantly communicating with him, in a bid to avoid being arrested. According to Animashaun, the actions of the defendants are in contravention of Sections 411, 972, 415 and 87 of the Criminal Law Ch. C17 Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State 2015, and punishable under the saw laws.

But the suspected pirates pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecutor to ask the court to order their remand in the correctional centre until the determination of the charge. However, the lawyer for the suspected pirates, Ganiyu Oyarevuegbe, made an oral application for their bail and prayed to the court to admit them to bail in the most liberal terms. Handing down his ruling, Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi granted them bail in the sum of N5m each, with two responsible sureties in the like sum.

The presiding Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi also made an order that one of the sureties must be a civil servant from the Ministry of Education, adding that the other surety must be blood relation to the defendants. The court equally directed that the sureties must have two years of tax payments. Chief Magistrate Ogunkanmi ordered that all the defendants be remanded in the NCoS’ custody.