June 1, 2023
  Toyin Abraham Writes…

Toyin Abraham Writes Open Letter To President Tinubu

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has penned an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his swearing-in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the letter sighted by New Telegraph, the mother of one revealed why she supported his candidacy despite the heavy criticisms and backlash she received.

According to her, she is not motivated by ethnicity or religion when it comes to her choice of leaders and her support for Tinubu is because of the good he has done as a Senator and a Governor and she believes that he would do better as President.

The 40-year-old actress made mention of how it’s impossible to get him to be supported by everyone, however, his victory suggests that he is the choice of the majority.

She also expresses great sadness while noting that people have cooked up the narrative that she was heavily paid by him, whereas, her support for him is of her own accord.

Toyin, however, urged the President to listen to the concerns of the people, address their fears about the future, and restore citizens’ hope because everyone is watching.

Read her open letter below,

