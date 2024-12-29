Share

Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has once again appealed to her fans, saying she will not allow politics to affect her relationship with them again.

Toyin Abraham made this appeal during her meet-and-greet session in Oshogbo, Osun State, as part of the promotional campaign for her new movie, Alakada: Bad and Boujee.

Toyin shared a video from the event on her social media pages, capturing the warm reception from fans.

Amid the praises, a user commented, “In all you do, Mum Ire, don’t let politics come between you and your fans again.

“Your fans really love you.”

In response, the actress vowed, “I promise,” with a heartfelt reply accompanied by prayer emojis.

This interaction highlights Toyin Abraham’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen her bond with fans after facing backlash for her political endorsement during the 2023 elections.

Her latest movie has enjoyed significant box office success, raking in ₦134 million within its first week, showing a resurgence of public support.

As she continues engaging with audiences across Nigeria, Toyin’s focus remains on celebrating her artistry and fostering unity among her fan base.

