Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has expressed gratitude to her fans after her movie “Oversabi Aunty” grossed N1 billion at the cinemas.

Taking to her social media page, Toyin Abraham thanked her fans, known as “Toyin Titans,” for their loyalty, encouragement, and belief in her projects as he promised to deliver more timeless, classic movies that meet global standards and engage more actively with her fans.

According to the actress, she was emotional and had struggled to record a thank-you video, but promised to share a proper message soon.

She wrote, “Dear Toyin Titans and Esteemed Fans, Today, I sincerely thank you for standing by me through challenging times and for your steadfast support of my projects. Your loyalty, encouragement, and belief mean the world to me. May God continue to bless and reward you all.

“In return, I remain committed to delivering timeless, classic movies that meet global standards. I have carefully listened to your opinions, corrections, and recommendations, and from now on, I promise to be closer to you than ever. I will engage more actively, share updates consistently, and interact with you regularly.

“To my wonderful fans in Canada, we are here. We will celebrate together, share great moments, and enjoy meaningful conversations. See you soon. With gratitude, Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (Bestie Jesu)”.