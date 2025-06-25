Toyin Abraham Speaks On Her Failed Marriage To Adeniyi Johnson

Share

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has spoken out about her past marriage to Adeniyi Johnson, sharing the true reason behind her divorce.

New Telegraph recalls that Toyin Abraham has been married to her former colleague, Adeniyi Johnson in 2013, but their marriage ended approximately two years after their Union.

Speaking her past marriage, she disclosed that her family had reservations about her marriage to Johnson but she proceeded with the union despite their concerns.

She also stated that her family had sought divine guidance and expressed concerns about the marriage’s potential failure but she turned a deaf ear.

Featuring in a recent interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Abraham spoke highly about her current marriage to Ajeyemi, who is also her senior colleague in the movie industry, describing it as a relationship built on understanding, love and mutual support.

She shared that their connection deepened through shared experiences and faith, ultimately leading to marriage and the blessing of two children.

Abraham expressed deep appreciation for her husband, highlighting the joy and fulfillment she has found in their life together.

She said in the interview, “In real life he is very calm, he is a prayer warrior, whenever I go to Abeokuta he is always there. So we started getting close and then started dating.

“I did not want anybody to know at the time, but then I started getting fond of him. Whenever he wants to go to work, I will tag along. As time went on, I no longer cared what people had to say, so I took him to my parents he took me to his, we had a little introduction and then I got pregnant and then marriage followed.

“I come from a Christian home, so my family actually prayed about it and God revealed he was my husband. Now we have two kids, a boy and a girl.

“Trust me, I married one of the best. I will not say the best because there are other marriages I look up to like my godmother, but my husband is one of the best.”

Reactions trailing this posts;

@omoajala wrote, “Hope they told you this current one is your husband”

@italianpizzasharwama reacted, “When you failed to listen to the voice of God’

@omo_le_wa commented, “Hmmm she don talk another story here, I will not narrate before her people come for me”

@mimicklevel_elenu1 said, “God will continue to keep una bound”

@damzchops wrote, “The man is matured and well exposed”

