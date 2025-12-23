Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham has made an impressive entry into directing with her new film, Oversabi Aunty, which has grossed N99.8 million in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office.

The strong performance places the comedy-drama as the second-biggest opening film in Nollywood for 2025, highlighting Abraham’s growing influence both in front of and behind the camera.

“Oversabi Aunty” centres on a kind-hearted but excessively meddlesome aunty whose attempts to solve other people’s problems spiral into comic chaos, while also delivering emotional moments that resonate with audiences.

READ ALSO:

The film benefitted from early momentum following an advanced screening held on December 18, which sparked positive reactions and anticipation ahead of its nationwide cinema release on December 19.

Reacting to the milestone, Abraham took to her social media page to thank fans for their overwhelming support.

She described the achievement as deeply meaningful, noting that the project marks her first major directorial outing for the big screen.

The actress expressed appreciation to cinema-goers and supporters, crediting their turnout for the film’s early success.

With its strong debut, ‘Oversabi Aunty’ is poised for a promising run in cinemas across the country.