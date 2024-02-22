Toyin Abraham Reacts As Netizens Criticise Her For Supporting Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has said she is not affected or bothered by the people blaming her for supporting President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Toyin Abraham, Seyi Law and others who supported Tinubu during the 2023 election have come under heavy backlash for their choices as a result of the economic crisis and dollar inflation in Nigeria.

However, in an interaction session with social media critics on Instagram, Toyin Abraham reacted to those saying that the ranting and criticism from many were getting to her.

According to her, she is unperturbed by the criticisms she is encountering, adding that she is more concerned about the hardship many are facing.

