Toyin Abraham Narrates Having Panic Attack Over Piracy Of ‘Malaika’

Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has said she had panic attacks hospitalised at various times due to the piracy of her cinematic movie “ Malaika”.

The movie star who spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday, January 16, revealed that the state Police Command had announced the arrest of five suspects in connection to the pirated movie which, according to the actress, gulped N500 million in production.

Toyin who said she has taken up the fight against pirates, commended the police, and especially AIG, Idowu Owohunwa, for matching their words with action by arresting the suspects.

Earlier, the Federal Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, said it had arrested five suspects, including two women, over the alleged piracy of the movie.

The spokesperson for the department, ASP Aminat Mayegun, paraded the suspects before newsmen at the FCID, Alagbon, Lagos.

According to Mayegun, the suspects were allegedly involved in conspiracy, infringement on intellectual property, piracy and cyber-related crimes concerning the unlawful use of cyberspace to broadcast the movie.

Mayegun said Toyin and Seun Olayemi, co-producers of the movie “Malaika” had lodged a criminal complaint on Thursday, January 11.

The petitioners alleged that some elements had criminally pirated their latest movie, which was originally released for cinema viewing only on December 21, 2023.

According to her, the complainants alleged that their movie was unlawfully and fraudulently accessed, uploaded on a website and a streaming web link created for social media followers worldwide to freely view the movie.

The FCID spokesperson said that the complainants alleged that the suspects had infringed on their intellectual rights and were denying them their movie profits while unlawfully profiting from it.

She said, “Following the receipt of the petition, a joint investigation involving the Special Investigation Units of the Anti-Fraud and Cybercrime Sections of the Department was launched, while the unique intelligence and cybercrime assets of the Force were optimally deployed,”

The police spokesperson said that these initiatives, follow-up coordinated actions by crack detectives and further investigations on the case led to the arrest of the suspects.

Mayegun on the other hand said the AIG in charge of FCID Alagbon, Idowu Owohunwa, had assured of his firm determination to continue to collaborate with the movie industry actors and the Nigerian Copyright Commission to rid the space of criminal elements.