Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has showered praise and admiration on her colleague Mike Ezuruonye for his outstanding performance in her 2025 Cinema movie, ‘Oversabi Aunty.’

Taking to her Instagram page, Abraham recalls how Ezuruonye readily accepted the role, delivered an exceptional performance, and made the production process seamless.

She applauded Ezuruonye for his versatility and mastery of his craft, stating that he did justice to his role.

She wrote, “Mr Mike @mikeezu, when I called you for Oversabi Aunty and sent you the script, you loved it. Honestly, I can’t even say you murdered the role, because in every role you’ve ever played, you always murder it. You are truly a master of the game!

“Working with you was such a beautiful experience. I’m not even going to lie, you didn’t stress me at all, and you were incredibly supportive throughout production. For cinema runs, many times, I’d just see you post that you were heading out for a meet and greet.

“Thank you so much, Mr Mike Ezuruonye. Thank you for doing this with me.Thank you for bringing your character to life.

Abraham also appreciated his supportive nature, noting that he didn’t stress her during production and was always willing to lend a hand.

“When I told you what I wanted, a mixture of English, Yoruba, and Igbo, you simply said, ‘Toyin?” I said yes, and you replied, “Say no more.” And you delivered beyond what I imagined for the character.

“Thank you so much. I can’t wait to work with you again in the near future. Guys, please follow Mr Mike Ezuruonye and thank him. He’s such a beautiful soul and a genuinely good man”.