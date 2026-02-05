Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham, has taken to social media to address people criticising her for taking a picture with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warning that they would soon be exposed.

Abraham gave this warning in response to a social media user who suggested that comments targeted against her were sponsored by certain elements who want to pull her down.

Taking to her verified X handle, Abraham revealed having screenshots and videos of confessions from people who tried to abuse her online, emphasising that as long as she does not perpetrate evil and she serves a living God, anyone who tries to disgrace her will be put to shame.

The actress noted that she has forgiven those who targeted her without just cause, but made it clear that the truth will come out.

The X user, identified as @mariolexxx, wrote, “The moment Toyin Aimaku’s pictures with Tinubu was drop in the group, they told us to ask her for every comment section that ‘Wetin Tinubu tell you.”

“Meself wey be mumu that time, I no allow Eni eleni to rest, any post from her, I don rush ask her. “Wetin Tinubu tell you.

In response, Toyin wrote, “Even this recent one they munch everything to me that they said they should all call me Alabosi, but guess what, except I don’t serve a living GOD and my hands are not clean, will they not be put to shame.

“Anyone born from a woman through natural or cs birth that collected money to shame or drag me without doing anything, I say it again and loud, except I don’t serve GOD and except my hands aren’t clean, trust me on this, they will all be put to public shame.

“All the telegram and WhatsApp screenshots I have and videos of real confessions.”