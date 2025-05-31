Toyin Abraham Headlines Iyalode As FilmOne Expands Local Language Slate

Share

Following the successful release of Alakada: Bad and Boujee, in December 2024, Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, is set to headline ‘Iyalode,’ marking her second box office debut in a year.

To celebrate its release, a premiere is scheduled for Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos State ahead of the film’s nationwide rollout.

The event is expected to draw significant attention from Nollywood and the broader entertainment industry. Iyalode, distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, will open in Filmhouse Cinemas nationwide on June 6, 2025.

Set in an epic, culturally rich environment, the indigenous language film features an all-star cast including Kehinde Bankole, Wale Ojo, Muyiwa Ademola, and more. With dialogue entirely in Yoruba, the film sees Abraham taking on a character-driven action role that is fresh and challenging, distinct from her past work.

Abraham, who plays the title role and serves as the Executive Producer, stated, “With Iyalode, we’re expanding the space for our indigenous narratives to reach commercial audiences.

“This is a project that challenges how women in the Nigerian tradition are represented on screen.”

The film aligns with FilmOne Entertainment’s broader strategy to scale indigenous content for theatrical and international markets.

“Our investment in Iyalode reinforces our commitment to expanding the commercial viability of local language films,” said Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment.

“It’s a key part of our approach to driving diversity within our content pipeline while meeting audience demand,” he said.

Share