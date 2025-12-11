Toyin Abraham Drops Hilarious Oversabi Aunty Trailer

Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has unveiled the official trailer for her upcoming film, Oversabi Aunty, giving fans their first glimpse into a lively blend of humour, family drama, and heartfelt storytelling.

The movie, slated to arrive in cinemas on December 19, follows a spirited character who believes she has the perfect solution to everyone’s problems—whether they ask for it or not.

Toyin Abraham teased the project on social media, promising viewers an entertaining experience filled with “Big comedy, family drama, loud laughter, and real-life lessons.”

She also confirmed that the film, which she directed, will be available in theatres nationwide from December 18, 2025, with distribution by FilmOne Entertainment.

The film’s title draws inspiration from a now-famous incident at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, where Abraham’s playful, dramatic behaviour sparked a wave of online reactions and earned her the nickname “Oversabi Aunty.” The viral moment eventually became the creative seed for the movie.

Oversabi Aunty features a strong ensemble cast, including Tana Adelana, Mike Ezuruonye, and several other prominent Nollywood stars, all contributing to what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

Ahead of its national rollout, the film will hold its official premiere on December 14, where industry insiders and invited guests are expected to enjoy an exclusive first look.