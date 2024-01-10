Toyin Abraham Decribes Self As ‘World Best Actress’

Toyin Abraham, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker has described herself as the “best” actress in the world.

Speaking in an interview with ace skitmaker, Bae U Barbi, Toyin Abraham, however, said that the term wasn’t her own, emphasising that it was bestowed upon her by her fans.

She claimed that her acting and attractiveness are of the highest calibre, earning her the label of “world best.”

READ ALSO:

He said, “I didn’t call myself [the world’s best actress], people called me word best because I am the world’s best.

“My confidence is top-notch, my beauty is top-notch, my brain is top-notch, my acting is top-notch. So, I am the world’s best. I didn’t call myself, they [fans] called me and I claimed it.”