Toyin Abraham Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her social media page to celebrate her birthday with stunning photos of herself.

The screen goddess who turns 43 years old on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, has shared stunning photos of herself in different breathtaking photos to mark her special day.

READ ALSO:

Her birthday shoots capture her wearing a stylishly tailored blue dress, striking a different pose for the camera.

In another post, she also wore an off-white satin all-through long gown with a touch of white topping complementing the outfit with white ornaments and jewellery, looking beautiful as always.

She wrote: “I am 63 minus 20 years old today”.

Fans and colleagues have trooped to her Instagram page to celebrate with her as they pen their birthday wishes to her.

See her Instagram post below: