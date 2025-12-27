Nollywood star Toyin Abraham has raised alarm over what she described as a deliberate attempt to frustrate the success of her latest cinema release, Oversabi Aunty.

Speaking during an emotional Instagram Live session on Friday, December 26, 2025, the award-winning actress and filmmaker claimed that some cinema operators were unfairly limiting her film’s earning potential through questionable scheduling and ticketing practices.

According to Abraham, her movie has been assigned unfavorable showtimes, such as early morning slots, which she believes significantly reduce audience turnout.

She questioned how a 10 a.m. screening could realistically attract enough viewers, insisting that such decisions were not accidental.

The actress further alleged that some cinemas mislead moviegoers by telling them that Oversabi Aunty was sold out, only to redirect them to other films.

She maintained that, contrary to those claims, her movie was often not fully booked and that she possesses evidence to support her accusations.

Abraham also noted that several individuals within the industry are hesitant to speak up about the issue due to fear of intimidation.

She expressed frustration that despite producing, directing, and heavily promoting the film through extensive content and marketing, the returns have not reflected the effort invested.

“I produced a good movie and did everything possible to promote it,” she said, lamenting that the alleged actions of certain cinemas have prevented the film from performing as expected.

As of the time of her remarks, no cinema operators had publicly responded to the allegations.

However, the claims have sparked conversations online about transparency, fairness, and power dynamics within Nigeria’s film distribution system.