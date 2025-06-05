Town-Gown Cooperation: Collaboration With UI ‘Sweet Music To Our Ears’ — DVC Academic

Share

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Aderonke Baiyeroju, has described the proposal for collaboration between the university and ODU’A Investment Company Limited as “sweet music to the ears” of the institution’s management.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale, Professor Baiyeroju made this remark while receiving a delegation from ODU’A Investment Company Limited during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

She emphasized that the University of Ibadan remains open to town-gown collaborations through strategic partnerships with industries and multinationals, noting that such efforts are essential for driving national development.

Describing UI as Nigeria’s first and best, Professor Baiyeroju praised the university’s legacy of excellence, diligence, and globally recognized researchers.

She added that the institution’s commitment to high-quality research, along with its zero tolerance for plagiarism and substandard work, has earned it global recognition.

According to her, dwindling government funding necessitates alternative sources of financial support. She noted that the university now relies on grants, interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), as well as support from alumni, corporate organisations, philanthropists, and well-meaning individuals.

She underscored the importance of industry engagement, pointing out that the university needs the private sector to harness innovations from its laboratories.

She called for ODU’A Investment Company’s support through corporate social responsibility initiatives and assured that such collaboration would be mutually beneficial.

Professor Baiyeroju added that any partnership would be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would foster cooperation between ODU’A and various faculties within the university.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ODU’A Investment Company Limited, Mr Abdulrahman Yinusa, commended UI’s management for sustaining academic excellence and delivering valuable services to society.

Yinusa, who noted that the visit coincided with his one-year anniversary in office, said the company was keen to partner with UI, as both the town and the gown are critical stakeholders in national development.

He described ODU’A as a conglomerate with investments across key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, equipment leasing, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, financial services, digital technology, and oil and gas.

He also revealed that the company is exploring new opportunities in energy, logistics, healthcare, and mining.

According to the Company Secretary and Head of Legal, Mrs Abiola Ajayi, the ODU’A Investment Company Foundation is focused on three core areas: education, health, and youth empowerment.

She said the foundation is working to expand digital education to grassroots communities by establishing ICT centres in rural areas. This, she noted, creates an opportunity to partner with UI in training teachers in digital technologies and offering technical support.

Mrs Ajayi also disclosed that the company has been working to reduce mortality rates by providing basic healthcare services and organizing regular medical checkups in underserved communities.

She further revealed plans for a collaboration with the Department of Computer Science to train 3,000 secondary school teachers, who would in turn train others within their local government areas to ensure a broader impact on students.

Additionally, she expressed the company’s interest in partnering with the university’s Faculty of Agriculture on initiatives involving food processing and the storage of farm produce.

Other members of the ODU’A team included Engr. Olusoji Sangobiyi (Technical Assistant to the GMD on Special Projects), Mr Victor Ayetoro (Head, Branding and Communication), and Mr Kazeem Oguntoyinbo (Branding and Communication Manager).

