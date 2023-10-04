Towards upcoming Imo guber polls

I t’s not anymore news that the Imo State governorship election is scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take place on 11th November 2023.

The heat is on at the moment across every nook and cranny of the State and beyond. Even a-day-old child can testify to the fact that Imo as a state is currently being heated by all the political gladiators and statesmen from the Eastern Heartland.

In view of the above, societal menaces such as falsehoods, propaganda, blackmail, and what have you, have been the order of the day. It suffices to say the State, in her entirety, is presently characterized by uncalled displays.

The situation has continued unabated for quite some time now that you wouldn’t be surprised if you are welcomed with political talks, rather than kola, whenever you pay a visit to any of your relatives or friends of Imo extraction.

Even in most schools, presently, teachers have resorted to discussing politics in the classroom when they are meant to impact knowledge on their students or pupils. The level of the melodrama has made the learners to prefer the former to the latter.

The circumstance has become so intense that our various worship centres are not exceptional. The clerics, now, have abruptly become fond of analyzing political happenings right from the altar while standing before the congregation. It suffices to say that they have thrown the duty of preaching the gospel to the waste bin just for the sake of politics.

The way and manner the incidence is trending has ended up causing further confusion among the citizens of the state that possess electoral value, popularly known as the electorate. Most of this set of Imolites who are eligible to cast votes during polls are right now apparently faced with dilemma that they do not even know where to go from here, or the next step to take.

The situation is quite appalling because if it continues, I’m afraid, the impending elections, come November 2023, might end up in shambles. It is so bad and disheartening, because its effect does not in any way augur well for the ancient State.

It’s, therefore, needless and inconsequential to reiterate that the emergence of this piece is solely informed by the compelling need for every Imolite – both at home and in the Diaspora – to be politically vigilant. They must be very vigilant at such a critical and sensitive era like this towards ensuring they aren’t consumed by the foreseen ocean wind.

A vigilant person is always alert and conscious. He or she is invariably prepared to withstand any pressure irrespective of the nature. A vigilant individual is at all times ready to overcome any challenge that comes on his or her way. Above all, he/she is ever awake; in other words, such a person does not fall asleep unnecessarily.

Imolites must unequivocally stop being carried away by frivolities. They must at this point start facing realities. They need to, at all cost, overlook anything that could make them begin to think or act in a weird manner. We must be ready to repulse all odds.

It’s clear that a thousand and one persons is presently nurturing interest to govern the state come November, or when the tenure of the present administration expires. On the other hand, countless individuals in the state are also warming up to occupy one elective political post.

Funnily enough, most of these aspirants have no mission; needless to assert that they are creating awareness only to distract the mindsets of the concerned Imo citizens.

We need to fish out such set of unserious aspirants and discard them completely just as we would do when our household is littered with banana peels. There’s an urgent need to realize these unwanted individuals in our midst before it becomes too late.

It’s pertinent to acknowledge that the good people of Imo cannot be able to fish out the bad eggs if they failed to be vigilant. Vigilance, in a nutshell, is all about carefulness; it is a careful attention that one gives to a situation in order to notice any danger, trouble or anomaly that may arise.

So, the above paragraph signifies that it takes only careful Imolites to realize those who have come to devour our flesh. Thus, I urge us all to be, and remain, extra careful come rain come shine. We must not allow ourselves to be deceived or used regardless of the tactics they deploy in the process.

Do not sell your conscience for a mere penny. Your future ought to be a thing of paramount concern at the moment. If the future matters most to you, no one born of a woman can cajole you to betray your conscience. We must therefore be wise and focused.

Inter alia, as we vigorously prepare ourselves towards embracing the polls, we shouldn’t forget the fact that the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) remains the power of all the electorate. This implies that anyone of you who has misplaced his/her PVC but intends to vote at the polls is, to say the least, only deceiving him/herself.

Hence, I enjoin any Imolite whose fate falls within the aforementioned instance, as regards PVC possession, to ensure they do everything humanly possible to reclaim the voting tool from the hidden corner it might be presently hiding.

On their part, the various institutions – including religious, educational and traditional – must equally be very careful. It’s their civic obligation to conscientize their wards on the need to support, or vote for, an aspirant based on competence and his/her antecedents instead of laying emphasis on party or social affiliations.

Anything contrary to the above expectations is totally an aberration, hence the need for us to strongly concentrate on only the needful as we impatiently await the D-day.

We must take into cognizance that whatever action or inaction we portray now towards the awaited polls can make or mar Imo, the Eastern Heartland. Think about it!