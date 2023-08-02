Towards preservation of spiritual, physical health

The journey of every human being has stories in varied lengths and differing experiences. If we look at the basics of our physical make-up, one would find that height, skin complexion and voice pitch are not the same.

This is the first signifier of our multifarious peculiarities. Apart from what could be physically seen, one also finds out that character traits differ, and because of this, a new level of experience comes to the fore altogether. The reason for the circumnavigation is to point to life’s vicissitudes, whether physical or spiritual, our experiences differ, whilst the appreciation and attention to these various realities could not be de-emphasized. Resisting Arrest by Pastor Amos Adesola is a work that draws our attention to salient issues. The initial presupposition from the title of the work is clear to the discerning.

What is the reason for resisting arrest in the first place? Then again, if there was a resistance to an arrest, there must have been a warrant for the arrest, which also means that certain laws within a given territory must have been breached. One goes on to think, who made the law that was breached and for whom were those laws that had been breached made? Ultimately, what is the status and legitimacy of those who made the breached law, as the legitimacy question is asked of those who had such arrest hanging on their necks. In shedding light on the said posers, a part of 1 Peter 5:8-9 makes it very clear viz: “…because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion walketh about, seeking whom he may devour whom resist steadfast in the faith …” The message is clear, it’s a spiritual battle fought each day by spiritual combatants in human frame, whose onward and unrelenting capacities are needed to crush completely every opposition to the light of God. If Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Saviour talked about the being “the light of the world”, then attention is being drawn to the darkness of the same world that must be overcome.

The author spells out what arrests means, clarifying what satanic arrest means and didn’t mince words when he emphasizes the objective of satanic arrests. The author proceeds by stating the implications of such satanic arrest, outlining certain consequences and for the foot soldier of Christ, knowledge on types of satanic arrest and how to resist same. Pastor Amos Adesola appears conscious of the 12 tribes of Israel or so it seems when he outlines what must be vehemently resisted if one, “having done all is to stand”. He had prepared the ground for this, and from the first chapter of the work to the tenth chapter, the author gives succinct dissection of the issues, infusing appropriate biblical scriptures as references of facts, for the well-rounded conversation about the ingredients of lasting victory in the journey of every Christian. The author understands that the battles of life are as real as oxygen in our nostrils and since we all live on God’s earth, everyone could choose to either wade through life’s upheavals, be drowned and stained by the mud of spiritual or physical challenges, or come to terms with the finished work of Christ on the Cross of Calvary, by taking full advantage “to resist the enemy as often as one would”. His is a revelatory material that takes one on a cycle of diagnosis and prescription for maximum preservation of spiritual and physical health. Twelve key concerns are raised in this work, and each has careful attention paid to it. The author unveils the primary agent of stagnation and successful life as sin, which causes life to move at undeserving pace and direction, because of the weight of the negatives associated with sin. This book specifically chooses a perspective of looking at sin viz a viz what Christians must do to fulfill destiny. Touching on Reuben and Joseph as examples of those who were caught up in similar bottlenecks, but the former falling head on, while the latter stood firm, resisting the urge to “do this wicked thing before God…” He goes on to allude to how their lives turned, associating it with what each of them resolved to do or not to do in the face of temptation. Sin is therefore the first enemy that must be resisted, followed by Sickness, Disease and Infirmity. Life, according to the author must be lived well, but in the presence of the three enemies in one, fulfilling destiny is practically impossible.

The author intones, that while a man may be gifted in numerous areas, the impediment of the three enemies mentioned is enough to truncate such life as designed by God. Citing Demons, which evidently needs detailed expatiation as one of the prompters of arrests, the author touches on Poverty – the limiter of destinies and a disgrace to anointing regardless of how powerful the bearer of the anointing is. He navigated through the dangers of Undue Comfort, Appetite, Dangerous Gifts and Kindness, Praise Singers and Sycophants; False Prophets and Teachers amongst others as vices that must be resisted, going on to infuse several relevant scriptures for each point to drive home the weight of the message. There is a total grasp of issues by Pastor Amos Adesola, who believes there is difference between an unbruised skin and a scar. He therefore urges Christians to appreciate the need to be scar free, as grace is available and strength for dominion because having one’s hands on the plough means “looking unto Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.” Resisting Arrest comes at an auspicious juncture in contemporary church history, a period when the temptations are as many as the proliferation of churches. Interestingly, many of these denominations lack power because God’s truth and life is evidently lacking in most of them and by inseparable affiliation, the life of Christians.