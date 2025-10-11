Towards Deep Reflection, Meditation in Akinrinde’s ‘Deathbed and Other Poems’

Book Title: Deathbed and Other Poems | Author: Oluwatosin Akinrinde

Publishers: Academic Publishing Centre, University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Year of Publication: 2025

Reviewer : Dr. Beatrice Ngwede Ebingha (Lecturer of African Literature and Gender Studies, University of Calabar.

Oluwatosin Akinrinde’s collection of poems has projected contemporary poetic impulses wrapped around lyrical dialogic prose. The poems inherent in the collection are laced with thematic concerns drawn from the Nigerian social contexts.

The title of the collection, “Deathbed and Other Poems,” seems to communicate a sense of tragedy in dimensions that are oppressive and suppressive. The title is seemingly replete with disillusionment, immobility, pain, decay and destruction, which do not afford a meaningful path for citizens.

The reflection of emotional strains is obvious an uncertain portrait of existence caused by internalised social tensions. In the first poem of the collection entitled “Deathbed,” we perceive the profuse details of overbearing anxiety a struggle between life and death, creativity and destruction, self and other.

The poet’s choice of words in the title does not in any way contradict the ritualized pattern of struggle in Nigeria. The title communicates a sensitive difficult encounter which culminates into a sense of liminality a form of in betweenness that traps individuals in pain.

The poem essentially depicts the experiences of a given speaker named ‘Seul’ who through semi hallucinatory feverish state encounters ‘Deathbed’ a personified negative energy representing darkness, death, sickness, pain and anguish.

The aspect of hopelessness is revealed in Deathbed’s hypocritical camouflage a mocking religious rituals, offering his body and blood to Seul in a twisted imitation of the Christian Eucharist without moralistic sense. No doubt, there is resistance by the persona who yearns so much for life, but is overpowered by fever, coughing, and delirium the forerunners of pain.

The act of resistance is demonstrated by Seul through writing a creative outpouring of bitterness and pain in stanzas of how he kept coughing and bleeding without stopping. One would notice that writing about his pain gives him the will to yearn for survival. His comfort spurred by writing is not sufficient enough to curb Seul’s pain.

The fact remains that all his wishes were a mere dream a form of camouflage which incubates his pains. Within the poem, the reader perceives the ironical contempt inherent in the poet’s depiction of death as an agonizing path with no comfort. But one interesting fact is the poet’s portrayal of writing as an agency that gives voice a therapeutic path for healing.

Notably, the poem employs dramatic monologue with lyrical immediacy that reenacts in-between dream and reality a pattern replete with a double act of composition as a unique form of resistance. Another poem “Abyss’s Pull” adds another dimensions to the images spurred by the symbol of ‘Deathbed’.

Just like the meaning of the words ‘Abyss’s Pull’ depicts, one perceives an iconic portrayal of sufferings that tempts, drags, and ritualizes submersion.

The concept of collection which is hinged on ‘Deathbed’ just like the first poem is sipped from ‘fever dream’ a liminal encounter between sinking in anxiety and struggling for survival, creativity and destruction a form of systemic silencing of writing which becomes a form of resistance.

Similarly, another poem entitled “Education is Famine” reveals the poet’s call for social change the need for urgent action. It would be interesting to see the poem as a literary influence that mourns Nigeria’s failing educational system while elevating knowledge as a force of liberation.

In the poem, we perceive the poet’s use of personification and apostrophe. Significantly, we notice that the poem directly addresses “knowledge” as if it were a divine sustenance: “Knowledge, thou feast for famished minds.” This ascribes ‘knowledge’ with a salvific status which establishes the foundation of social illumination.

There is a consistent feeling of disillusionment which is clearly depicted with stark imagery that portrays socio political abnormalities in Nigeria, hence the use of spiritual and political diction that expose the decay in education. The structuring of the poem in rhymed couplets, also gives it a rhythmic urgency a unique kind of chant-like flow with deep lament for social consciousness and action.

Notably, the lines move from consciousness raising to a soulful prayer for change from despair to hope. In “Healthcare’s Collapse”, the poet incorporates a dirge like tone with rhymed couplets a unique pattern which moves the tone of the poem from an appeal for divine intervention to a soulful request for national redemption of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Within the poem, the nation’s healthcare crisis becomes a metaphorical illness afflicting the entire “body.” The body has symbolic connotations. It is perceived as a ‘temple’ for glorification or worship; yet “very frail or weak”.

The body also symbolizes Nigeria’s health system which is held in high esteem, but replete with deep rot and decay. The poem laments over lack of maintenance with insatiable human care. The level of decay in the healthcare sector is captured in stark images like: “Pills absent, beds like graves pre-aligned”.

These images communicate a sense of scarcity and death lurking within hospitals to the extent that hospitals have become “tombs where death is signed” an expression which undermines Nigeria’s healthcare worth as a healing organisation.

In another poem entitled “Tribalism’s Divide”, we perceive a reflective tone replete with serious thematic issues of concern. The poem consciously cries out against ethnic rivalry the lack of unity which creates destructive forces devoid of unity and development.

The poet with a feelingful meditative tone questions the reasons for continuous tribalism in the wake of globalisation. One remarkable moralistic pattern in the poet’s reflection is his ability to always seek for divine intervention in solving Nigeria’s social problems.

This ultimately depicts his trust in the supreme intervention of God, where men’s efforts are abortive. In “Election’s Deceit”, the readers perceive the poet’s conscious effort to bring to limelight the camouflage inherent in Nigeria’s politics, its electoral processes, rampant manipulation of citizens, and the betrayal of democratic authenticity and sensibility.

The poem is perceived as a political lamentation, a poetic call for social justice and the need for reform with positive change. The use of strong imagery, such as images of corruption, “rigged booths”, “votes like phantoms”, “lies should wear the crown” creates an aura of plausibility, the type that evokes the bitter nostalgic feelings of lost hope and emptiness in rigged elections.

However, the poet agrees in the lines of his poem that the future is not bleak after all as he appeals for God’s intervention in Nigeria’s political affairs. In the poem “Boko Haram’s Terror”, the poet reacts to the critical views of terrorist violence with a lyrical defiance that seems more like an elegy.

This view is aroused by the level of insecurity in Nigeria, the poetics of death and its continuity consisting of the violence caused by Boko Haram movement in Nigeria. The expression: “Insurgents, thou wolves in faith’s disguise” captures the poet’s disdain for Boko Haram’s claim of religious obligation and defense that uphold faith and love.

However, the poet has great hope that truth will prevail one day through right education, a time when terror will be overthrown. Notably, the poem adopts an accusatory tone laced with intentional prayer for sanity and peace.

The turning point for the poet’s activism comes from his radicalism in the selection of thematic issues with hurtful memories. “On Corruption’s Grip” is written in echoes of lamentation, a form of classical-style that decries excessive corruption in Nigeria.

In this poem, Akinrinde presents corruption as a social menace with extensive images of violation, manipulation and failure. The poem adopts a loosely patterned heroic couplet with rhyme such as made/trade/ laid, gold/controlled/untold. The inherent poetic force seems free and traditionally solemn.

In fact, the poet’s cry for change is a pointer to moral decay, an urgent need for change “Lest all our bones dissolve in corrupt dust”. “Oil’s Poisoned Gift” is another poem that mirrors Nigeria’s declining moral sense, a poetic outcry about human oppression and environmental degradation.

The poet’s representation is an ecological lamentation, a moral reference to Niger Delta, Nigeria’s oil well. The poet’s lines capture a sense of massive destruction caused by oil spillage which causes great harm to the environment and humans.

In fact, the poem adopts end-rhymes such as: guise/multiplies/die/disguise/skies/rise, feeds/weeds, fire/mire, whole/soul to reinforce the sense of inevitability and doom inherent in that region.

The poet also embraces a unique tone, a positive supplication to God to put an end to unnecessary destruction and human sufferings. Significantly, Oluwatosin is a rising poet with a touch of firmness for social revolution and justice. His is driven with a passion for utopia society replete with equity and free from corruption.

Therefore, it will not be wrong to say that Akinrinde’s poems assume a Marxist status in seeking redress and social justice. His collection of poems is indeed ‘a mirror held up to nature’ a purpose which a good literary work should fulfill.