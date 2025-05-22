Towards Decolonisation of Nigeria: Letter to Obasanjo (4)

Share

In series 1, 2, 3 of this latter, you must have observed that the discussion has centred on Nigeria’s background raising such existential issues that have posed intractable problems to its management and operation as conceived and bequeathed by Britain after about 100 years of colonialism. But it is actually neocolonialism, a bigger and most intractable problem which Britain imposed on Nigeria that has become most pernicious and devastating, thereby requiring solution hence this letter to you.

As said from the beginning, this letter is addressed to you because, of all the former and present heads of state still alive, you are the most perspicacious thinker with the capacity to present your ideas lucidly. In this letter, I adverted your mind to your book: “Constitution for National Integration and Development” published in 1989.

In that book you beautifully analysed Nigeria’s political and constitutional development but recognizing the truth that no country survives and prospers on borrowed and undomesticated political culture and constitutional framework you relapsed to the usual elite culture of opting for the easy way out of a problem by recommending a mere refurbishment of those ideas that propelled your military government to impose the 1979 Constitution on Nigeria.

Truth is that you and your class that presently rule Nigeria must accept the truth that Nigeria is way beyond sporadic reforms or remedy of imposition of a foreign model no matter how beautiful.

What will save Nigeria is the leaders’ acceptance that Nigeria was not founded on truth, justice and above all freedom and it is only on that pedestal that the country can be renovated or completely knocked down and rebuilt. Let’s take these axiomatic templates one by one. The first one is Truth.

The Holy Bible says that if we embrace truth, it will set us free. Truth is bitter but it cures and heals. The problem of Nigeria is that Britain conceived it on heaps of lies. Not an iota of truth undergirds it. Everything about Nigeria is a lie. Britain deceived our ancestors, lied to them and later conquered them and forced a hollow nation-state on them.

When the educated indigenes agitated for Independence the British subtly controlled the constitutional conferences and made the “unity” of Nigeria a taboo for discussion just as you did in 1979 when your military government stipulated no-go-areas’ (prohibited for deliberation).

So, Nigeria’s various constitutional conferences and their products (1947/1951/1953, 1957/8/1960 Constitutions) were slave charters

But recall that as far back as 1947 Nigeria’s unity has been questioned at the inauguration of the central legislature in Lagos, when Tafawa declared that the North desired no political union with the South and called Southerners settling in the North as “invaders.”

In 1953, during the motion for independence Ahmadu Bello reiterated Balewa’s declaration of North‘s aversion for unification which he called a “mistake” reechoing Balewa declaration that if the British were to leave at that stage that they (the Hausa/Fulani) will restart Usman dan Fodio’s (their progenitor) violent jihad to dip the Holy Koran at the Atlantic Ocean.

The question is whether the over 300 ethnic nationalities Britain conquered and forcibly constituted as Nigeria truly live together as a genuine nation bound by shared visions or merely held together as a neocolonial facility by a force without. Until this question is confronted and traversed by the over 300 ethnic nationalities, the truth of the origin and sustenance of Nigeria may never be established.

The second template in interrogating the existential verity of Nigeria is justice. How just is the composition of Nigeria and its structuring and delineations of its society? USA was in similar situation as Nigeria in their colonial experience as it was composed of 13 colonies founded by British nationals (British East India Company and others), which colonies were mere cash crops production centres and other raw materials such as mineral resources.

The difference was that unlike Nigeria, Britain allowed the colonies to govern themselves on their socio-culturally designed political and constitutional framework. USA’s town councils were selfgoverning system where each citizen had the taste of modern government and habit for constitutional restraint evolved.

These councils graduated to state assemblies which even though paying allegiance to the British Crown was autochthonously rooted in the colonies. After declaration of independence, the 13 colonies recognided that the first condition for progress of human civilisation was justice.

So, in designing their 1787 Constitution the delegates recognised that the colonies were not uniformly endowed in human and material resources so they designed the political system to have the Senate where each colony regardless of size (population) must be represented by two senators while representation in congress is by proper delineation of constituencies in their numerical strengths and this system by Article 1 section 2 of 1787 Constitution apportioned representation in Congress according to population strength.

But here in Nigeria, Britain used geographical size instead of population to delineate constituencies thereby awarding 50% representation to the north against the south.

This cruel political artifice by Britain has been twisted to grotesque proportions by Northern hegemonists and it has remained the source Nigeria’s political troubles. The third template is freedom. Freedom is the bedrock of constitutionalism, democracy and justice. Without freedom there can be no democracy.

Throughout the British-dictated decolonisation process and constitutional development Nigeria was in slavery and subjugation as Britain dictated what to be discussed, where and when.

Nigerian leaders tagged along and never debated whether Nigeria should be or not and if it must exist as created by Britain then on what terms. Denying Nigerians the freedom to determine their country’s unity and its constitutional framework is responsible for Nigeria’s intractable troubles. No man enters any agreement in chains or under duress.

Share