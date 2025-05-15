Towards Decolonisation of Nigeria: Letter to General Obasanjo (3)

Share

British hostility to the Igbo in particular and Southern persons as leaders of Nigeria was starkly portrayed in its refusal to diplomatically recognize General Ironsi government until it was overthrown in July 29, 1966 by military men acceptable to Britain.

When the Federal Government was locked down in leadership crisis, it was still British High Commissioner Cummings-Bruce assisted by USA Ambassador Ebert Matthews to impose Col. Gowon as head of State to the displeasure of then Major Murtala Mohammed, and during the Aburi crisis Britain was at hand to browbeat General Gowon to repudiate the Aburi Accord. Having instigated Biafra War, Britain diplomatically and militarily fought it and bludgeoned Biafra to submission.

Till tomorrow, Britain dictates the political pendulum of Nigeria as has been proved severally during the Dimka’s coup, the Jonathan presidency and the exhumation of Buhari to replace President Jonathan in 2015.

In 2023, Britain was at its usual forte to stultify Nigerian youths’ Obedient Movement revolution that would have electorally overthrown the decadent regime which Britain prefers. In 2023 electoral circle, Britain showed its preferences during its hollow Chatham House screening of presidential candidates.

As your generation by force of biological elimination winds up its control of Nigeria, it should be clear to you that Nigeria has been damaged beyond repairs. What can restore and heal Nigeria is a total break from British neocolonial system and taking it and hoisting it on the pedestal of freedom, constitutionality and democracy.

What we have done as background to this letter to you to exray the serious existential problem British neocolonial Nigeria was plunged into has had on the country. From 1960 to date no government has escaped the trap of neocolonialism. This is the major problem of Nigeria and unless the spectre of neocolonialism hanging over Nigeria is removed Nigeria will remain “big-for-nothing” according to your good friend, Major Nzeogwu.

British colonialism was better because, under Britain, Nigeria enjoyed some measure of international law-imposed duty of care and protection so that apart from the colonial autocracy and racist profiling, Nigeria enjoyed some measure of good governance.

But the same opinion cannot be held of Independence and Post-independence leadership as the leaders, though Nigerians merely changed batons of leadership that flows from the principles of conquest and subjugation with prebeudalism as the ruling principle.

What exacerbated the problem of British neocolonialism imposed on Nigeria when Britain was decolonizing in 1960 was the problem posed by the indigenous rulers whose emergence as the inheritors of the British rulership merely changed the baton of rulership by reconquering Nigeria through rigged elections brokered by departing British colonial authority.

In civilized world, the highest paid worker in the political economy is the teacher (whether in primary, secondary or tertiary institutions) or the medical personnel

This imposed neocolonial rulership was strengthened by the Nigeria Civil War which was like the British colonial conquests carried out by British authorities and commercial buccaneer agents like George Taubman Goldie’s Royal Niger Company.

The civil war (Biafra War) was the means through the new leadership of Nigeria emerged and it is that crop of leaders (military and their civil collaborators) that have been ruling Nigeria on their own terms- as no law or constitution binds them in leadership.

Being a top member of the ruling class, you must have noticed that no law binds Nigerian ruler as each ruler is a law unto himself within his sphere of authority and nobody dares challenge him so long he keeps to his sphere except he oversteps his bound to encroach the ultimate source of authority domiciled in the head of state of Nigeria or the president during civil dispensation, the consequence of which is best felt as in the forcible suspension of such officials of state as happened to Governor Dariye under your presidency or Governor Fubara of River State under President Tinubu.

Being a statesman, you must have noted the cost of governance which is without comparison anywhere also in Africa not to talk of the western democracies such as USA, Britain, Canada, France, Germany or Australia.

Here as you know, politics is business and it yields humongous dividends (social relevance, capital accumulation running into billions within a four-year term) and a translation into a demigod status. In civilized world, the highest paid worker in the political economy is the teacher (whether in primary, secondary or tertiary institutions) or the medical personnel but here in Nigeria all these workers and their counterparts in other sectors are deliberately kept on slave salary and wages best portrayed by the University professor who receives less or little above N500, 000 which is below the salary/allowances of a Chairman of a Local government council.

The governor or presidents who are by grading ought to be his equal sits on a political kingdom where he dispenses billions of Naira every mouth to himself, family members and friends.

Without this roguish remuneration packages, conditions of service, do you think politics would have attracted all the vultures, hyenas and scavengers that currently populate the political landscape thereby rendering the vocation of politics a roguish occupation.

It is perhaps, your perception of this abject poverty of Nigeria’s political culture that forced you to consider offering Nigeria an alternative constitutional and political culture as you wrote the book, entitled, Constitution for National Integration and Development published in 1989, perhaps, as your contribution towards General Babangida’s political transition programme that started in 1989. In the book, you broadly treat the idea into two parts: part one and part two.

Part one treats constitution: nature, form and source; pre-colonial constitutions and the impact of colonialism and Nigerian constitutional development and Nigeria today. In part two, you treat issues of transiting towards the new order: party system, the organ of government, fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy and the conclusion.

In concluding this your treatise, you summarized by advocating for a new system of constitutional and political culture founded on African autochthonous model devoid of copying of foreign model as is presently the case.

