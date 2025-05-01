Towards Decolonisation Of Nigeria: A Letter To Obasanjo (1)

Share

It is not always that one decides to do an open letter, especially to authorities and persons who hold their destinies and those of others in their palms.

You are a prominent example of such people for you have done several more open letters than any other prominent persons to the authority and persons over Nigeria.

I can vividly recall the one you did to General Ibrahim Babangida on the effects of structural adjustment policy in 1989, urging him to apply it with “human face.”

Likewise, you have sent similar letters to Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and General Buhari. Most of those open letters conveyed your ideas about their general administration or specific policy measures.

It is in imitation of this your statesmanly pastime that I had the courage to do a number of open letters to you as published by the THISDAY, Tuesday, September 21, 2004 at pages 41, 46 and 49 and I believe that your convocation of the Political Reform Conference of 2005/2006 was spurred by this letter which I believed you read.

I did a similar letter (Open Letter to Prof. Wole Soyinka) on his joining people like you to denounce President Goodluck Jonathan’s rulership of Nigeria and whitewashing and bringing General Buhari to become president of Nigeria in 2015.

That letter published in the Guardian (May 17, 2015) went viral. Most of the predictions in that open letter to Soyinka came to pass as both you and Soyinka later fell out with Buhari over his sole agenda of “Fulanisation and Islamisation” as you claimed in your open letter to him.

I need not place my credentials before you as I have written to you before as said earlier but let me just inform you that I am a middle-aged man (50+) and have lived through the turbulent 1960s as toddler when you as a general of the Nigerian Armed Forces were executing the Gowonic mandate of “keeping Nigeria One.”

As a primary school pupil at Central School, Nsukka, I joined my mates lining the road under the scorching sun to welcome you and your entourage. As a university student at UNIBEN between 1987 and 1991 I read all your open letters to General Ibrahim Babangida on his rulership of Nigeria.

Then as a politician under your People’s Democratic Party (PDP), serving PDP as state legal adviser and later serving your friend, Governor Sam Egwu of Ebonyi State as political and legislative adviser (2001-2007), and in that advisory position I did that open letter to you in 2004. Why am I writing this open letter to you seeing that you are no longer occupying any Nigerian state office, therefore having no power to change anything about Nigeria?

This conviction propels me to write you urging that you act fast and forcefully to mobilise requisite social forces to organise to pull Nigeria from the brink of disaster

It might be true that you are no longer occupying any state office but the ‘office’ you occupy as the former president and head of state imbue you with enormous power and leverage to help steer Nigeria out of its present difficulties. You are prominently listed as one of the makers of Nigeria, either as a member of the soldiery class created by Britain to conquer and rule Nigeria between 1861 and 1960.

As a soldier and politician, you were one of the lucky soldiers that fate hurled up to benefit from the crises of 1960s and 1970s when you became a sector commander to defeat Biafra and reconstitute Nigeria on its present template. My President and General, I consider you a lucky man for having survived the vicissitudes of Nigeria socio-economic and political life and still stand as ‘gidigban’ as an ‘Iroko’; economically you are blessed.

Politically, you are an Iroko and socially you are an enigma. At your age, you stand as rock of Gibraltar health-wise and I can wager you have never gone for any foreign medical care that attracted public attention. Intellectually, you give the academia a run for their claims as you have capped your academic sojourn with a doctorate degree.

Who else in that ruling cult of mediocrity created by Britain can compete with you? You are simply exceptional; there are only two rulers of Nigeria, I have huge respect for: you and General Ibrahim Babangida for you both can be said to possess qualities far above your peers and the administrations you both headed remain reference points for good or evil.

It is out of this my huge respect for you having read virtually all your written works starting from ‘Nzeogwu’, ‘My Command’, ‘Not My Will’, ‘Constitution for National Integration and Development’, ‘This Animal Called Man’ and your chronicle of your public life aptly captained as ‘My Watch’ that compelled me to write this open letter you, calling you even in your near octogenarian life to service for the rescue of Nigeria from its chosen path to disintegration or even destruction. Hope you don’t mind sir?

The lessons drawn from your books convinced me that you have given serious thought to the state of Nigeria, and its nagging questions.

No doubt, you were part of the making of Nigeria, so the problems are quite known to you. In your books, you acknowledge the fact that Nigeria has been ill-treated by Britain especially in its constitution and structuring of the country and in its abdication of duty and breach of trust in the management of Nigeria’s affairs.

Yes, colonial rule is a business enterprise which British colonial officers were obligated to return to the metropolitan British treasury humungous profit but it was callous of them to set the groups committed to their trust and care against each other and at the end committed grievous crimes such as false census data, false political constituency delineations and election riggings to foist a minority group as the ruling caste.

And as if that criminal action was not enough, Britain designed and foisted a neo-colonial state and constitutional framework on the country ensuring that Britain controls its affairs ever since its independence in 1960.

Much troubles have occasioned from this neo-colonial design and operation as the country disintegrated merely five years after independence, but instead of allowing the leaders to sort out their troubles, Britain hijacked the situation and instigated a civil war which it helped prosecuted using its military and diplomatic arsenals to clobber the Igbo-led Biafra secession to submission and subjugation.

