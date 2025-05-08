Towards Decolonisation Of Nigeria: A Letter To General Obasanjo (2)

Share

But why should you be saddled with this task and not me or other young men after all most great acts of mankind to recreate society whether in a revolution that created the United States or Lee Quan Yew’s Singapore or Seretse Khama’s Botswana were done by youths not old men like you?

You must acknowledge sir, that Nigeria has passed the stage of the ordinary and what could be used to rescue it is no common means. Remember that your good friend, (Prof. Soyinka) in the 1980s declared that your generation was a “wasted” one.

Many of you in that generation including the illustrious MKO Abiola attacked Soyinka vociferously claiming that your generation was not “wasted” but Abiola became victim as his electoral victory was not just annulled, he was clamped into detention that led to his death in 1998.

If your generation is “wasted”, ours is lost. Being lost, who could help recover us and put us on the pedestal of living purposeful and focused life? I believe, it is still some of you that can be cured of the spellbinding ignorance British-imposed neocolonialism subjected your generation.

So, sir, I implore you to summon the courage, a virtue you are immensely supplied with to mobilize requisite social forces to dispel the spell and reclaim Nigeria and restore it to plane of rectitude and good political health. Some skeptics might question this request and ask: is President Obasanjo not part of the rot and decay and how can one who was part of the problem be a means of solving it? My answer is that in most situations of human problem, solution lies within the p r o b l e m and you only need to look further to discover it.

As stated earlier, General Obasanjo was a part of Nigeria’s problem as soldier, politician and statesmen but he might have had a blurred vision of Nigeria thereby lacking the knowledge and wisdom to generate the right idea to pull Nigeria out of its quagmire. But having served as soldier, politician and statesman, he is imbued with immense knowledge and resources to help this generation (1970 – date) to organise and take over Nigeria, restructure and govern it on new democratic, republican and moral premises.

In your books, ‘My Command’ and ‘My Watch’, you refer to the fact that if Britain and its chief ally, USA had left Nigerian leaders alone, they would have sorted out their disagreements and would not have been stampeded to war to solve them.

It is my belief that of all Nigerian rulers, you stand out as both a man of idea and statesman ready to deploy your immense goodwill and resources to help steer Nigeria out of her troubles. This conviction propel me to write urging you to act fast and forcefully to mobilize requisite social forces to organize to pull Nigeria out of the brink of disaster.

I invite you, sir in retrospect to review the history of Nigeria and judge whether your dear country has acted in its best interests devoid of neocolonial pressures

As pointed out earlier, most of you, members of the “wasted generation” have had great opportunities to turn Nigeria around for good but wasted the opportunities. For me I do not blame most of you for these blunders because no man knowingly does evil. It is knowledge that is the determinant of developmental progress of any nation. And each nation has had to conquer the twin demons of ignorance and fear that militate against deployment of knowledge in governance of society.

Let’s take Britain as an example. Between 1500 and 1650, Britain was wallowing in ignorance as its leadership was stepped in autocratic monarchism and feudalism and the little progress garnered by the private efforts of private adventurers and traders were squandered in useless wars and bellicose and sybaritic consumerism.

Autocracy and feudalism plunged Britain into a civil war in 1640s leading to the abolition of monarchy and establishment of military rule led by Lord Protector, Oliver Cromwell. Britain stumbled from one disaster to the other until 1688 when the irreconcilable contradictions resulted in the glorious revolution that gave birth to the establishment of constitutional monarchy, parliamentary democracy and rule of law.

This constitutional framework unfurled freedom which unleashed capitalism in replacement of feudalism. Between 1688 and 1750 Britain led Europe in both capitalist formation and industrial production thereby firmly establishing Britain as most progressive state in the world. By 1900, Britain attained the status of a world power dwarfing France, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Belgium, Italy, etc. Being a poor student of history, Britain replicated its discarded autocracy in its colonial territories, the chief example was Nigeria where it adopted an archaic governance system called Indirect Rule to rule over 300 ethnic nationalities it had conquered and forcibly formed as a nation-state.

As it was exiting the World War II which it had precipitated with its archrival, Germany, the new world order led by the United States (its former colony) decreed Universal Declaration of Human and People’s Rights which forced colonial powers to decolonize.

Nigeria was among the beneficiaries. But Britain and other colonial powers did not let go as it substituted colonialism with neocolonialism, which is a system whereby the erstwhile colonial power designed and imposed a decolonisation according to its terms by choosing the constitutional framework and institute a leadership answering to it as they owe their emergence through a rigged electoral system designed and executed by the colonial master.

In 1962, not many people know that what precipitated the Balewa's federal government's vow to annihilate Awolowo and the Action Group was Awolowo's attack on Nigeria/Anglo Defence Pact with Britain which the nationalist leaders had casually agreed to while independence negotiations was going on.

In 1966, when the military took over power and major actors were the hated Igbo, and when the commander of the armed forces, an Igbo inherited the throne, Britain was livid and had to leverage Brigadier Ogundipe’s casual remarks in a BBC interview that January 15, 1966 coup was an ‘Igbo coup’, British political establishment went to work to sell that narrative to the North and others.

